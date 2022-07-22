ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ICYMI: Selena Gomez Just Dropped Her Whole Morning Routine

By Samantha Holender
Marie Claire US
 5 days ago

Selena Gomez ’s profile is the TikTok goldmine for beauty inspo. Because here’s the thing: The Rare Beauty founder isn’t a product gatekeeper. She shares! She cares! She’s created one of the best blushes out there, showed us *exactly* how she contours, and consistently reveals her application tips and tricks with her millions of followers. While her makeup hacks are bar none, the Only Murders in the Building actress doesn’t limit herself. In fact, she recently spilled her skincare, body care, and hair styling favorites.

“Morning routine before makeup,” the beauty founder captioned a video which was filmed in her bathroom. While she didn’t reveal the brand behind her gold eye patches or face moisturizer, she did clue us into the fact that she’s a fan of Sol de Janiero’s Bum Bum Cream.

@selenagomez

♬ my hair - Ariana Grande

That’s not all though. The Wizards of Waverly Place alum also broke down exactly how she achieves her slicked back bun. To start, she sprays her damp, towel-dried hair with Unite Beauty’s 7 Seconds Detangler, which helps strengthen hair and offers heat protection. Once that’s all combed through, Selena uses a boar bristle brush to bring her bob-length hair into a tight bun. But, if you’ve been on “clean girl” TikTok in the past year or so, you’re well aware that rogue fly-aways won’t be tolerated. As such, the actress grabs Unite’s Smooth and Shine Styling Cream to achieve a more polished feel.

To wrap up her routine, Selena does a lip mask, swipes on the Rare Beauty With Gratitude Dewy Lip Balm, touches up her brows, and, of course, changes her outfit before heading out the door. Because we love everything about her look, we took the liberty of rounding up all the products she uses for your shopping pleasure. So without further ado, keep scrolling.

Shop Selena’s Morning Routine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0brbbb_0gpR8jpn00

UNITE Hair 7SECONDS Detangler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yv6a3_0gpR8jpn00

Unite Hair Smooth & Shine Styling Cream

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Otpqb_0gpR8jpn00

Sol de Janiero Brazilian Bum Bum Cream

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ih4gC_0gpR8jpn00

Rare Beauty With Gratitude Dewy Lip Balm

