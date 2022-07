A husband and wife are bringing the flavors of Colombia to southeast Michigan through their business called Rosita’s Treats. Rosandy and Patrick Henderson are the co-owners of Rosita’s Treats in Shelby Township. Rosandy, who grew up in Cartagena, Colombia, learned to make empanadas from her mother. Later on, Rosandy was making empanadas while working as a professional singer in China. That’s also where she met Patrick in 2017. The couple started Rosita’s Treats in 2020 during the pandemic and then opened their storefront in Shelby Township in January of 2022.

