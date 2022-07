Yes, you read that headline right. There’s a new pork purveyor coming to the former home of Salt Creek Grille at 2015 East Park Pl in Plaza El Segundo. With a smattering of locations throughout CA, Sauced BBQ & Spirits is promising us “authentic slow-cooked Southern BBQ”, but that’s not all… We’re also being promised “axe throwing” at this location, which you’ll just have to read more about here. And yes, you can drink alcohol while throwing axes because, well, why not?

EL SEGUNDO, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO