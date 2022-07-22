ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

People Are Abandoning These 10 Big Cities: Here’s Where They’re Moving

By Chris Kissell
moneytalksnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen home sweet home starts to turn sour, it’s time to pull up stakes and look for more promising places. During the second quarter of this year, a large number of residents in some of the nation’s biggest cities threw in the towel and decided to leave, Redfin...

Lattimer97
5d ago

What a coincidence, all liberal ran cities. Can't imagine why people are fleeing. Could it be high crime? Taxes? We know SF and LA are both dumpster fires, needles on the ground, human feces, criminals release with only a hand slap. Could it be that people are moving away due to Democrats????

