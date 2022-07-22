ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stoplight scare; stolen construction-equipment trailer; car break-in

westseattleblog.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTOPLIGHT SCARE: Anne shared this report as a safety alert to keep your car doors locked – even when you’re in the car:. I wanted to share what happened to me yesterday so others can be more vigilant. While in my car and waiting at a stoplight near Westwood Village, a...

westseattleblog.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Car break-in; catalytic-converter theft

Two reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch tonight:. Early this morning we had a car broken into in our parking lot on the 3700 block of Beach Dr SW. We did get photos and video of the incident. Photos of a distinctive red Ford Ranger (back hood and black/green tailgate) attached.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen red GMC Jimmy

Sometime between last night at 9 am and this morning at 9 am, a red 2001 GMC Jimmy was stolen near Genesee Hill School, on 51st Ave SW and Oregon St. The license plate is Idaho K 614234. It looks like this (sans canoe). Thanks for any help in helping us locate it!
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Broken windows; abandoned blue Schwinn bike

Two more reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch tonight:. Just wanted to give a heads up to those living in the Highland Park neighborhood, side car windows are being smashed in the area. Myself and a neighbor were hit a few weeks back around 18th and Trenton, but didn’t report because nothing was stolen. This most likely happened late night/early morning.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
State
California State
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Seaview, WA
Seattle, WA
Cars
Local
Washington Cars
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
westseattleblog.com

FOLLOWUP: Hit-run killing of bicyclist Robb Mason still unsolved; friends launch community crowdfunding; memorial-ride reminder

Still no word of any arrest in the hit-run killing of 63-year-old Robb Mason, the West Seattle massage therapist hit while heading home to Magnolia on Friday evening, July 15th. This Friday (July 29th), the monthly Critical Mass bike ride will be in memory of Mr. Mason, leaving Westlake Park downtown around 7 pm and expecting to arrive at the crash site on SW Spokane, east of the low bridge, around 7:30 pm for a memorial, all welcome. Friends also have launched a crowdfunding account for Mr. Mason’s widow Claudia – donations are being accepted here. Police have not released any information aside from the initial description of the car as a white or silver sedan; anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000. The incident number to refer to is 2022-183308.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Folding bicycle stolen

My car was broken into and tossed and thieves opened my trunk and stole an important bike from me. After having my old bike and rack cut off of my car, two of my good friends bought me a folding bike that I could keep on trunk and not have to carry up and down my steps. Now it too has been stolen. It was a Montague Navigator, dark blue in color. If anyone sees it or has any info, please contact me via this email tobolac@aol.com.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Nearly everything a Stanwood man owns was stolen by thieves

STANWOOD, Wash. — A Stanwood man is left picking up the pieces after he was targeted twice by thieves who took almost everything he owns. John Somervold just spent $800 having his stolen catalytic converter replaced when three days later, his work van, trailer and every piece of equipment he owns for his landscaping business were stolen.
STANWOOD, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Seattle#Vehicles#Property Crime#Wsb#Sw Walker
q13fox.com

Renton police arrest suspect in Auburn shooting

AUBURN, Wash. - Renton police arrested a man in connection to a shooting that occurred in Auburn on Tuesday morning. Deputies arrived at the 1800 block of Howard Road at about 7:45 a.m. to find a man who had been shot at least once. According to police, the victim and...
AUBURN, WA
q13fox.com

Deputies looking for man who stole elderly veteran's wallet in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. - Pierce County Sheriff's deputies are looking to identify a suspect they say stole an elderly veteran's wallet in Tacoma. According to detectives, the veteran purchased some items from the Walgreens on Pacific Ave. S. on July 17 and left his wallet on the cash register counter. Surveillance...
TACOMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
lynnwoodtoday.com

Two arrests made in connection with Lynnwood storage unit burglary earlier this year

Earlier this month, Lynnwood Police Department detectives made two arrests from a burglary of collectibles that was reported at the end of May. The victim reported that a storage unit had been broken into sometime between February and May and several hundred thousand dollars’ worth of collectibles were stolen. Some of these collectibles had been passed down to him from relatives and others he had collected himself.
LYNNWOOD, WA
westseattleblog.com

UPDATE: SFD response at 47th/Graham, false alarm

WSB July 26, 2022 (11:26 pm) Maura NíConnell July 27, 2022 (12:16 am) Thank God it wasn’t a fire. So many fire department vehicles screaming down California. Great response by SFD. Now, I will TRY to get some sleep. anonyme July 27, 2022 (6:17 am) Like most regulations,...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

VIDEO: Small aircraft crash-lands in water off Alki promenade

Since the tide is still coming in, you can’t see the plane from shore right now – this person went out for a look:. An SPD boat is in the area now. Thanks for the tip; we’ve confirmed that Than Brothers Pho is closing at 4822 California SW, after 16 years in West Seattle. No word on whether they’re seeking another West Seattle location in the future. We reported in 2020 that the building, where the restaurant was a tenant, had been put up for sale; King County Assessor records show it was sold back in April. The new owner is an LLC associated with the Redmond headquarters and owner of Origins Cannabis, which has a West Seattle store a few blocks away, on a site with a redevelopment project under review; Origins declined comment on whether they plan to move or expand into the California SW building. Meantime, Than Brothers is the fifth Junction restaurant to close in the past eight months, after Café Mia, Taqueria Guaymas, Kamei, Lee’s, and West 5.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy