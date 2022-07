Make way for Geese. I dropped three teenagers off at 6:45 this morning for three hours of hockey in Peabody and drove the long, winding way to work to enjoy some early morning quiet. I was happy to pause and watch this gaggle of geese slowly cross the road. With no other cars in sight I got to sip my coffee and not feel the need to hurry up and scoot around them as they made their way from the pond to the cemetery. Slowing down is good.

PEABODY, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO