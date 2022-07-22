ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Cheesy and Sweet – Recipes for Both from the Barefoot Bistro!

By WFXB Staff
wfxb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatti Hilton of The Barefoot Bistro brings us the cheesiest and sweetest recipes for a great gathering. The Barefoot Bistro is located at 3914 Highway 17 South in Myrtle Beach. Click here for the full menu. Parmesan Ranch Snack Mix. 9 cups Corn, Wheat. either/or Rice Chex. 2 Cups...

www.wfxb.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBF

Dining with Dockery: The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - With the recent heat, we figured we would change it up on you with Dining with Dockery. We’re doing the first ever Ice Cream edition of Dining with Dockery and we are so excited to show you The Crazy Mason!. The Crazy Mason Milkshake...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wfxb.com

Support “Substitutes for Santa” at Tidal Creek Beer Garden This Thursday!

Caroline Yahnis with the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce sits down with Audra Grant to talk about an upcoming event at Tanger Outlets that supports Substitutes for Santa! $1 for every beer goes to the charity Thursday, July 28, from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Tidal Creek Beer Garden (the location at Tanger Outlets on Hwy 17). You can also round up all month-long at that location to contribute to the Substitutes for Charity. Follow Grand Strand Young Professionals on Facebook for more events and updates!
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
paradiseresortmb.com

Beach Tip: Try Out These 5 Rooftop Bars

A rooftop bar on a beach vacation is a welcome sight!. Myrtle Beach boasts plenty of them, many with unique offerings and themes, but all with fun and views, too. Whether you’ve lounged poolside or spent the day paragliding, it’s nice to top off the day with a cool drink. In a cool place.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
ourstate.com

A Big Apple Deli in Seafood Country

On most days, you’ll find Melinda Stein Sandford behind the big glass cases of meats and cheeses at Calabash Deli, greeting customers by name or whipping up a batch of meatballs for the dinner special. Her blonde ponytail tucked behind a baseball cap, Sandford looks like a natural inside this New York-style restaurant that sits alongside some of North Carolina’s most famous seafood joints. And there’s good reason: She comes from a long line of deli owners.
CALABASH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Myrtle Beach, SC
Food & Drinks
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Lifestyle
WMBF

Celebrating the 75 Days of Summer at the Murrells Inlet Marshwalk

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The perfect place for a bar crawl this summer? The Marshwalk of Murrells Inlet. Each of the 8 restaurant offers refreshing cocktail specials. We loved taste testing our way through. Plus, we checked out Creek Ratz brand new bar. It’s an actual boat and offers direct access from the Marshwalk.
MURRELLS INLET, SC
visitmyrtlebeach.com

Live Music at Broadway at the Beach

Broadway at the Beach (BATB) in Myrtle Beach opened with great fanfare in 1995 and soon became a repeat SC Governor’s Cup award winner for tourism, attracting millions of visitors since its launch. Here you’ll find shopping, restaurants, attractions and nightlife. While the greater 350-acre BATB is located between 21st Ave N and 29th Ave N. at US 17 Bypass, the attractions linked to BATB stretch across all roads to include Legends in Concert, Top Golf, multiple attractions on US 17 Bypass and the Pelicans Ballpark, home of the Class A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans. But maybe what you’re really seeking is a little musical fun, from booty-shaking dance parties to laid back acoustic soloists, rock ‘n’ roll bands, open mic nights and everything in between, BATB can be a one-stop for live music lovers.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myrtlebeach.com

Pawleys Island Farmers Market

Enjoy some of the freshest and best fruits and vegetables on the East Coast! Visit the Pawleys Island Farmers Market for all your produce needs. The Pawleys Island Farmer’s Market takes place throughout the months of April all the way up until the fall in October. You can visit the Farmer’s Market at 83 Duncan Avenue, right near the Montessori School in Pawleys Island.
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
visitmyrtlebeach.com

Best Sushi at The Beach

Sushi became popular in the United States in the 1960s and has certainly exploded in recent decades. The Grand Strand is lined with dozens of restaurants that serve all kinds of sushi made with the freshest ingredients. They’re rolling out specialty rolls, no rice options, pressed sushi, ceviche, vegetarian rolls, rolls featuring filet mignon and so much more proving that the options are endless. These Myrtle Beach sushi restaurants have come up with the most creative ways to please even the pickiest palates.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barefoot#Chocolate Chips#Cheese#Food Drink#The Barefoot Bistro#Parmesan Ranch Snack#Butter 1 2 Cup#Ranch#Swiss#Ritz Crackers
studybreaks.com

Remembering Hard Rock Park, the Music Theme Park That Lasted Five Months

You may be familiar with Disneyland and Universal Studios, but located in Myrtle Beach was the ultimate attraction for fans of sheer artistry and rock ‘n’ roll. Let’s take a trip back to the early summer of 2008. If you took the U.S. 105 to Myrtle Beach, you may have spotted what appeared to be an oversized Gibson guitar and a gleaming monochrome roller coaster. Had you decided to pay a visit, you would’ve found yourself immersed in a world radiating colorful energy. The buildings were all bright and brand-new, the flowerbeds all impeccably trimmed, and the music — rock ‘n’ roll, to be precise — filled the air and sent your heart racing. Nearby families discussed what to ride next. A band performed at a nearby venue, one of several that park visitors could check out. You would have heard the screams of people as they went down the first drop of a nearby roller coaster.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach Offers Unbeatable Style and Savings During Tax-Free Weekend, Aug. 5-7

Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach invites shoppers to find fashionable style savings on must-haves from top outlet brand names and designer stores during Tax-Free Weekend on Aug. 5 – 7. For one weekend only, Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach will offer families savings on South Carolina sales taxes for all clothing and footwear purchases individually priced at $100 or less.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wfxb.com

Carolina Kindness Stories to Get You Through the Remainder of the Week!

We’ve partnered with the Maguire Law Firm to bring you Carolina Kindness stories each Wednesday. Have a story to share with us? Email us at carolinakindness@wfxb.com. The Horry County Sheriff’s Office received a special kind of thank you. This is a great example how your actions affect and alter the course of someone’s life. The HCSO posted on their Facebook after receiving a thank you card from a woman who was recently booked and released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center. The card was addressed to Cpl Darlene Davis and Officer Vangeline May. The inside read, “to great people, you all changed me for the better.” On a side note, that card came on a special day. It just happen to be officer may’s birthday!
HORRY COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Couple riding motorcycle hits black bear in Brunswick County

WINNABOW, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County couple had an close encounter with a black bear while riding their motorcycle. Robert Wadman and his wife were taking ride on their Harley Ultra Glide Classic motorcycle along Highway 133 in Winnabow Monday around 11 a.m. His wife was riding on...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
wbtw.com

Myrtle Beach’s highest rated buffets

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — We hope you’re hungry. Be prepared to stuff yourself with the Grand Strand’s biggest and most extensive buffets. From seafood, to sushi, to, well…it’s a buffet. You can find pretty much anything. Here are some of the top buffets in...
WECT

11-foot gator frightens Brunswick County families

BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. (WECT) - Carol Woolery had a very unpleasant surprise when she went to run an errand with her daughter last week. As they pulled out of their gravel driveway in Boiling Spring Lakes, they noticed an extremely large alligator hanging out in their next door neighbor’s yard.
BOILING SPRING LAKES, NC
myhorrynews.com

Myrtle Beach International Airport to host flight school for commercial pilots

An Indiana flight school will begin hosting flight training operations at the Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR). The Indianapolis-based Leadership In Flight Training (LIFT) Academy, launched by Republic Airways in 2018, instructs aeronaut hopefuls to pass and exceed the expectations set by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for commercial pilots, training up to 300 students each year.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Dangerous heat wave later this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re kicking off the week on a warm note! The dog days of summer continue and the dangerous heat is not going anywhere, especially by the middle and end of this week. TONIGHT. Today was the coldest day this week, because temperatures are only...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy