ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

AMD accidentally releases marketing video for its own version of Nvidia's RTX Voice

By Joshua Wolens
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 5 days ago

Looks like AMD accidentally revealed its upcoming competitor to Nvidia's RTX Voice technology yesterday, when it uploaded (and then quickly made private) a trailer showcasing something called 'AMD Noise Suppression'.

The Nvidia RTX Voice tech (which, confusingly, also works on Nvidia's GTX range of GPUs ) uses the AI capabilities of Nvidia GPUs to tune-out background noise that would otherwise bleed into your mic during calls and recordings. It works scarily well: when PCG tested it back in 2020, it was possible to conduct a conversation with someone even if you held an active vacuum cleaner a few inches from your mic .

AMD's original video has disappeared, but a short teaser vid is still accessible . In it, AMD promises "intelligent audio enhancement powered by a real-time deep learning algorithm," a buzzwordy way of saying it does what RTX Voice does.

The Redditor who posted the video before it got yanked offline claims it said that AMD Noise Suppression would live in the 'Audio and Video' tab of AMD's Adrenaline Driver, and "install a new virtual audio device that you can use in your applications". These would presumably be functionally identical to the virtual mic and speakers that RTX Voice adds to a PC, and which can be used within apps to enable the system's noise cancellation functionality.

Given AMD's marketing video for the tech is ready to go, it probably won't be long until it launches for real. So it might be a good time to check out our picks for the best AMD GPUs . Just be careful with that thermal paste if you get a matching processor.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nvidia Rtx#Vid#Rtx Voice#Ai#Pcg#Adrenaline Driver
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
AMD
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Software
PC Gamer

Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro

Razer seems to make keyboards to suit everyone these days: full size ones with linear, optical switches, smaller 60% and 65% ones for space-savers, and even an analogue one for those who want controller-like accuracy. In looking through its range though, it looks as though the company has been missing one key growing area: a low profile gaming keyboard.
TECHNOLOGY
PC Gamer

Returnal PC port may support Steam Deck

Sony still hasn't confirmed that Returnal is coming to PC, but it feels like a certainty at this point. An entry for a game codenamed Oregon appeared on SteamDB in May, bearing a lot of hints as to its real identity (read: Returnal). Then, in June, some convincing leaked screenshots showed images of Returnal with PC graphics options and control scheme customization.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

This $686 Dell laptop makes for a great back-to-school gaming system

PC Gamer's expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test. Dell G15 | 15.6-inch | Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti | Intel Core i5 11260H | 512GB SSD | 8GB DDR4 | 1080p | 120Hz | $1,168.99 $685.99 at Dell (save $483) (opens in new tab)
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

Razer apologizes for packaging typo that nobody noticed until the apology

It might take a second to see what went wrong on Razer's latest keyboard packaging, but it's there. The box for the Razer Deathstalker V2 Pro and tenkeyless model boasts about its ergonomics, laser-etched keycaps, long battery life, and, "high-peformance wireless" connectivity. That's "peformance," not "performance." Oops. The company admitted...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Fixating on player counts and 'dead games' is making gaming worse

There was a time not so long ago that we knew definitively which games had sold the most copies. If you wanted to know how many people bought Splinter Cell vs. Kingdom Hearts in the fall of 2002, the numbers were right there (opens in new tab), provided by a market research company called the NPD that got its sales data directly from retail stores. Mathe-magic!
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

BMW owners are figuring out how to pirate their heated seats

The intersection between physical and digital products is growing, and consumers are pushing back. "You wouldn't download a car" is a meme-tweak of an infamous anti-piracy ad campaign (opens in new tab) from way back when. It's a ridiculous statement, but even so it's always inspired a silent, in-my-head reply: "You better believe I would if I could, buddy." I can't, of course, but I can now download one very small part of a car: The part that keeps my ass warm on cold Canadian nights.
CARS
PC Gamer

Grand Theft Auto 6 will have a playable female protagonist, report claims

Grand Theft Auto 6 (opens in new tab) will have a female playable character, according to a report published by Bloomberg (opens in new tab). The report, which focuses primarily on improvements in Rockstar Games' internal development culture, states that "Rockstar's next game, Grand Theft Auto 6, will include a female protagonist for the first time, according to people familiar with the game." It further claims that the woman will be "Latina" and will be "one of a pair of leading characters in a story influenced by bank robbers Bonnie and Clyde." The report does not specify the gender of this second character, or whether that character will also be playable.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Corsair RM750x (2021)

The newest version, introduced in 2021, of the Corsair RM750x unit, managed to improve an already outstanding product. Corsair’s RMx line is among the best in the PSU market, combining high performance and reasonable prices, and the RM750x is clear proof of this. The competition is tough, but Corsair’s R&D manager, Jon Gerow (aka famed PSU reviewer Jonnyguru), and his team of engineers manage to create products that set the bar higher and higher.
ELECTRONICS
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

10K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy