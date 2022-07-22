ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joliet, IL

Joliet Parking Garage Gets a New Addition

wjol.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Joliet and the City Center Partnership is improving its...

www.wjol.com

wjol.com

Jackson Street bridge to reopen, McDonough, Cass Street bridges to close

Safety, modernization project continues on downtown Joliet bridges. The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that the Jackson Street bridge over the Des Plaines River, in Joliet, will reopen, weather permitting, after the morning rush, Monday, Aug. 1. The movable bridge was closed earlier this year to accommodate the installation...
JOLIET, IL
wjol.com

Black Road In Shorewood Will Remain closed For the Next Two Weeks

Black Road, between River Road and County Line Road, will be closed for approximately the next two weeks for mitigation and recovery efforts following the massive fire on July 19th at Tri-County Stockdale. The Village of Shorewood release the latest information with clean up. Pumping operations have removed over 640,000 gallons of contaminated fluid from within the Village alone.
SHOREWOOD, IL
wjol.com

Shorewood: Clean Up Will Take Time Following Massive Fertilizer Fire Last Week

Edgewater retention pond, dead fish from water runoff following Tri-County Stockdale fire in Shorewood. The Village of Shorewood asking people not fish in ponds near the fertilizer fire last week at Tri-County Stockdale until the all clear is given. Water runoff has killed fish in at least one pond. Shorewood Mayor CC DeBold says sandbags were used to stop water runoff into the DuPage River. Nearly 1-million gallons of water was used to douse the fire that demolished Tri-County Stockdale on Tuesday, July 19th. The business sold fertilizer, weed and feed. No one was injured and animals inside were saved. Local, state and federal agencies have been on site for the clean-up.
SHOREWOOD, IL
Joliet, IL
Government
Joliet, IL
Traffic
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Traffic
City
Joliet, IL
fox32chicago.com

Body found on CTA tracks in South Loop

CHICAGO - A person was found dead on the CTA L tracks Tuesday morning in the South Loop. Police found him lying unresponsive on the tracks shared by the Green and Orange lines around 5:37 a.m. in the 1600 block of South State Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
COOK COUNTY, IL
wjol.com

Lightfoot Unveils Three Options For Renovating Soldier Field

Renderings of a proposed "Dome" renovation of Soldier Field released by the Mayor's office of Chicago. Mayor Lightfoot is proposing three options for renovating Soldier Field, with hopes of convincing the Bears to stay in Chicago. The first option would be to fully enclose the stadium with a dome, while option two would make the stadium dome ready. The third option would be to modify Soldier Field to be a multi-purpose stadium better suited for soccer while improving its flexibility to accommodate major concerts and a range of events. The renovation costs are estimated between 900-million-dollars to two-point-two-billion-dollars.
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Arrest Made in Domestic Disturbance at a Joliet Hotel

Joliet Police have announced the arrest of a 35-year-old homeless man in connection to a domestic disturbance from earlier in the month. Back on July 17th, just after 5:00 am, Joliet Police were called to the Star Inn on Jefferson Street for a domestic disturbance. Shortly after arriving, officers learned that Paul Heffreon had allegedly battered his girlfriend during an argument in a guest room and that during that argument Heffreon allegedly choked the victim with both hands to the point that she began to lose consciousness. Heffreon then threw the victim to the ground, causing her to strike her head against the floor. He then continued the attack by punching the victim multiple times with a closed fist before fleeing from the room. The victim suffered serious injuries to her face and was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department. Officers were unable to locate Heffreon following an extensive search of the area.
JOLIET, IL
WGN News

Tornados located in Joliet, Naperville as severe storms hit Chicago area

JOLIET, Ill. — A tornado was located over Joliet Saturday morning and another was confirmed in Naperville as storms moved throughout the Chicago area. A Tornado Warning was in effect until 6:30 a.m. and a Severe Thunderstorm Watch continues to be in effect until 10:15 a.m. The tornado threat eased around 6:30 a.m., according to […]
JOLIET, IL
Greater Milwaukee Today

Ill. bakery facing harassment ahead of family-friendly drag show planned for Saturday

CHICAGO — A far northwest suburban bakery has received a stream of harassment after selling tickets to a family-friendly drag show scheduled at the shop on Saturday, while protesters and counterprotesters plan to rally outside during the show, according to the owner and police. Corinna Sac, owner of UpRising...
Jake Wells

2022 Stimulus Programs Available in Chicago

hand holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash) Are you feeling a financial squeeze living in Chicago? If so, you're not remotely alone. Thankfully, the state of Illinois and the city of Chicago have several programs in place to help you out.
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Confirmed Tornado Passing Near Lewis Airport in Romeoville

The National Weather Service has an incredible picture of a tornado passing near Lewis Airport. Storms that began on the night of July 22nd through the 23rd brought heavy rain, large hail and damaging wind gusts before dropping three tornadoes in Will County. NWS brief below:. During the overnight hours...
ROMEOVILLE, IL
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

Tornado snaps trees, damages roofs in suburban Chicago

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (AP) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that a small tornado has touched down in suburban Chicago. Snapped trees and minor damage to roofs in Naperville were reported Saturday, meteorologist Todd Kluber said. The tornado touched down about 5:40 a.m. and was part of thunderstorms that...
wjol.com

Joliet Woman Accused of Intentionally Crashing into a House

A Joliet woman has been arrested after police say she intentionally crashed into a house. On Friday, July 22, just before 5:30 pm, Joliet Police were called to the 1000 block of Elizabeth Street for a reported disturbance. Officers learned that 43-year-old Magdalena Campos had arrived at the residence in question and caused damage to the ex-boyfriend’s Honda Civic, shattering the rear passenger window and slashing a tire. A short time later, Campos drove back to the area of Hutchins and Elizabeth Streets. She then drove her vehicle off the roadway and intentionally crashed into a house in the neighborhood.
JOLIET, IL
WHIO Dayton

3 people shot while attending funeral at Chicago church

CHICAGO — Three people attending a funeral on Saturday were wounded in a drive-by shooting outside a Chicago church, authorities said. The victims were at the Universal Community Missionary Baptist Church in the city’s Roseland neighborhood when shots rang out at about 2:30 p.m. CDT, WLS-TV reported. Family...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Des Plaines man charged with DUI in crash that killed Mount Prospect man

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. - A 24-year-old Des Plaines man was driving under the influence when he blew a red light and struck another driver with his vehicle in Arlington Heights, killing a 52-year-old Mount Prospect man, police said. Around 2 a.m. on Saturday, Arlington Heights police responded to the intersection...
DES PLAINES, IL

