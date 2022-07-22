ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Business Activity Contracts in July to 47.5

Bloomberg
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe S&P Global flash composite measure fell 4.8 points...

www.bloomberg.com

Bloomberg

William Lee on the Fed (Radio)

William Lee, Chief Economist at the Milken Institute, discusses the Fed, and the latest eco news. He spoke with hosts Bryan Curtis and Juliette Saly on "Bloomberg Daybreak Asia."
POLITICS
#Bloomberg Television
Bloomberg

Summers Says Fed Needs to Take Strong Action to Curb Inflation

Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast. Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said Federal Reserve officials need to stay the course to quell inflation that’s proving persistent at a four-decade high.
BUSINESS
Bloomberg

Big Oil Set for Record Profit as World Hit by Fuel Cost Pain

Big Oil is poised for a record-breaking $50 billion profit in the second quarter, but the industry’s stellar performance could contain the seeds of its own decline. The soaring earnings are direct result of the high energy prices that have stoked inflation, piled pressure on consumers, raised the risk of recession and prompted calls for windfall taxes. Amid this political and economic turbulence, shareholders may have to temper their expectations for rising returns.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Bloomberg

Traders Blaze New Trails as Shipping Risks Shackle Ukraine Grain

With shipbrokers still hesitant to lease vessels to transport grain out of Black Sea ports, Ukrainian commodity trader Barens Group is looking at buying its own. Russia and Ukraine reached a deal last week to unblock the shipment of millions of tons of grain from Odesa and other ports. But the dangers posed by mines and Russian missile attacks is making the insurers, banks and brokers hesitant to make deals.
INDUSTRY
Bloomberg

Rolls-Royce Names Ex-BP Executive as CEO to Succeed East

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc named oil-industry veteran Tufan Erginbilgic as its next chief executive officer, replacing Warren East when he steps down at the end of this year. Erginbilgic, 62, spent 20 years at BP Plc, most recently as head of the downstream business, responsible for refining, petrochemicals and service-station activities, London-based Rolls said in a statement Tuesday. He is currently a partner at private-equity firm Global Infrastructure Partners after leaving the energy giant in 2020.
BUSINESS
Bloomberg

IMF Cuts World GDP Outlook a Third Time as Inflation, Rates Jump

Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast. The International Monetary Fund cut its global growth outlook for this year and next, warning that the world economy may soon be on the cusp of an outright recession.
BUSINESS
Bloomberg

World’s Key Workers Threaten to Hit Economy Where It Will Hurt

Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast. The pandemic has put unprecedented strain on global supply chains -– and also on the workers who’ve kept those systems running under tough conditions. It looks like many of them have had enough.
ECONOMY
Bloomberg

London Chief’s Ouster Exposes Clash at $769 Billion Kuwait Fund

The abrupt departure of a key executive at the $769 billion Kuwait Investment Authority was triggered by an internal feud, a spat that’s offering a rare public glimpse into the workings of the secretive fund. The KIA last week removed the head of its London arm, Saleh Al-Ateeqi. In...
WORLD
Bloomberg

EU Nations Reach Agreement to Reduce Gas Use for Next Winter

European Union countries reached a political agreement to cut their gas use by 15% through next winter as the prospect of a full cut-off from Russian supplies grows increasingly likely. Energy ministers meeting in Brussels gave the green light to a proposal to voluntarily cut their gas usage over the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Bloomberg

Infosys Raises Annual Sales Forecast

India’s second-largest IT firm Infosys Ltd. raised its annual sales forecast on upbeat demand for its digital services. Saritha Rai reports on Bloomberg Television. (Source: Bloomberg)
BUSINESS
Bloomberg

China on Alert for Evergrande Restructuring Plan After Shakeup

The clock is ticking for the world’s most indebted developer, whose liquidity woes sparked a broader debt crisis in China’s property industry that’s gone on to engulf more home builders, threaten banks and pose growing challenges for President Xi Jinping. China Evergrande Group, once the country’s largest...
REAL ESTATE
Bloomberg

Fed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate Hike

The Federal Reserve will probably have to inflict much more pain on the economy to get inflation under control. Growth is already slowing in response to the Fed’s repeated interest rate increases, with the housing market softening, technology companies curbing hiring and unemployment claims edging up.
BUSINESS

