Steve Bannon found guilty of Jan 6 contempt and everyone's making the same joke

Steve Bannon has been found guilty of contempt after ignoring a subpoena from the House Select Committee investigating the storming of Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021.

And as a result, people keep making the same joke about his infamous habit of wearing multiple shirts regardless of the weather.

The former White House chief strategist to Donald Trump was found guilty on Friday afternoon of two counts of contempt.

Now he is facing a mandatory minimum sentence in jail between 30 days and a year when he's sentenced on October 21.

Bannon was charged in November 2021 after refusing to comply with subpoenas from the House select committee.

Two days after being indicted, he turned himself into the FBI and live-streamed for his podcast audience.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"This case is not complicated, but it is important," said prosecutor Molly Gaston in closing arguments on Friday.

Gaston further told the jurors that Bannon "chose allegiance to Donald Trump over compliance with the law" and also ignored the committee's requests for information about the incident.

The media executive himself did not testify during the contempt trial.

Still, his defence argued the committee's subpoenas were invalid and politically driven.

They also said that it was anchored by "placeholder" deadlines that were subject to negotiation.

Following the news of Bannon's guilty verdict, people took to Twitter to make fun of his routine shirt combinations.

One wrote: "BREAKING: BANNON GUILTY ON TWO OF TWO COUNTS AND THREE OF SIX SHIRTS."

"Sentence Steve Bannon a year for each shirt," another added.

A third wrote: "Is Bannon going to wear two jumpsuits under his jumpsuit?"

Someone else joked about Bannon sweating profusely through his shirts and added: "I bet Steve Bannon is sweating through his 9 shirts right now."





Bannon's choice of dress is typical for him, having been photographed wearing the layered shirt look since 2013.

In a report from The Cut in 2017, several "friends" of Bannon said that his choice in fashion began at prep school and continued into adulthood.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.