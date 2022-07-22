ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Steve Bannon found guilty of Jan 6 contempt and everyone's making the same joke

By Breanna Robinson
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

Steve Bannon has been found guilty of contempt after ignoring a subpoena from the House Select Committee investigating the storming of Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021.

And as a result, people keep making the same joke about his infamous habit of wearing multiple shirts regardless of the weather.

The former White House chief strategist to Donald Trump was found guilty on Friday afternoon of two counts of contempt.

Now he is facing a mandatory minimum sentence in jail between 30 days and a year when he's sentenced on October 21.

Bannon was charged in November 2021 after refusing to comply with subpoenas from the House select committee.

Two days after being indicted, he turned himself into the FBI and live-streamed for his podcast audience.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"This case is not complicated, but it is important," said prosecutor Molly Gaston in closing arguments on Friday.

Gaston further told the jurors that Bannon "chose allegiance to Donald Trump over compliance with the law" and also ignored the committee's requests for information about the incident.

The media executive himself did not testify during the contempt trial.

Still, his defence argued the committee's subpoenas were invalid and politically driven.

They also said that it was anchored by "placeholder" deadlines that were subject to negotiation.

Following the news of Bannon's guilty verdict, people took to Twitter to make fun of his routine shirt combinations.

One wrote: "BREAKING: BANNON GUILTY ON TWO OF TWO COUNTS AND THREE OF SIX SHIRTS."

"Sentence Steve Bannon a year for each shirt," another added.

A third wrote: "Is Bannon going to wear two jumpsuits under his jumpsuit?"

Someone else joked about Bannon sweating profusely through his shirts and added: "I bet Steve Bannon is sweating through his 9 shirts right now."


Bannon's choice of dress is typical for him, having been photographed wearing the layered shirt look since 2013.

In a report from The Cut in 2017, several "friends" of Bannon said that his choice in fashion began at prep school and continued into adulthood.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Giuliani's ex-wife says the former mayor often slept in and smoked cigars in his bathrobe after ending his 2008 White House campaign: 'He just could not get over it'

Judith Giuliani said her ex-husband "could not get over" losing the 2008 GOP presidential nod. She made the comments in an essay that was published in the NYT and adapted from an upcoming book. Rudy Giuliani entered the 2008 race as a top White House contender, but his campaign faltered.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
People

Half of Republicans Don't Want Trump to Run in 2024. Here's Who They'd Rather Elect, According to New Poll

Republican voters are not set on former President Donald Trump running again in 2024, according to a new New York Times/Siena College poll. Trump has lost considerable support within his own base as he continues to plant the seeds for a potential 2024 run, with nearly half of Republican primary voters polled saying they want a new candidate in the next general election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Bannon
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#In Contempt#Capitol Hill
MSNBC

‘Crook’: Anxious Trumpworld preps for ‘worst-case’ as star GOP lawyer says Trump will be indicted

Following former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s bombshell testimony before the Jan. 6 committee, Donald Trump’s top lawyer during the insurrection, Pat Cipollone, has been subpoenaed by the House panel. Pat Cipollone had warned Trump aides of possible crimes regarding the Jan. 6 insurrection. Meanwhile, Trump is on defense, denying Hutchinson’s grave claims as some MAGA vets turn on him. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the escalating investigation.July 1, 2022.
POTUS
The Guardian

Why are the younger Trumps so awful? Did you hear the speeches at Ivana’s funeral?

They fuck you up, your mum and dad. They may not mean to, but they do. They beat you with a wooden spoon and snidely emasculate you, too. If you read the New York Times’s coverage of Ivana Trump’s funeral last week, you will know exactly to whom that snippet of revised Philip Larkin refers. It is hard to feel sorry for extremely awful, obscenely rich people – particularly in the middle of a cost of living crisis – but I found myself feeling weirdly sad for the Trumps this weekend, after reading about Ivana’s opulent but miserable send-off. Donald Trump’s first wife, who was found dead at the bottom of her stairs this month, had a gold-hued coffin (of course), but the speeches were the real centrepiece. Her kids and a former nanny all gave eulogies that were bizarre and tragic in equal measure.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
White House
Washington Examiner

Home of Steve Bannon swarmed by police after former Trump adviser gets 'swatted'

The home of Steve Bannon was "swatted" Friday after a false alert that the former senior adviser to President Donald Trump had shot someone. The Capitol Hill row house was swarmed by armed police, and streets were closed until 12:30 p.m., after which it was determined that there was neither a shooting nor any other threat, according to a report.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Business Insider

New GOP Rep. Mayra Flores refused four times to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president

Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president. The New York Times reported that Flores was offered four opportunities to state the obvious. Some Republicans still refuse to accept the 2020 election as legitimate. Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say that President...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Ginni Thomas said she “can’t wait” for Jan. 6 interview. Now her lawyer says it’s too “stressful”

Virginia Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, moderates a panel discussion during the Conservative Political Action Conference at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center February 23, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) An attorney for Virginia "Ginni" Thomas argued that she should not have...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Indy100

Indy100

185K+
Followers
14K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy