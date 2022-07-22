ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Six Flags Great Adventure closes for day due to power outage

By CBS New York Team
 5 days ago

Six Flags power outage has visitors waiting in the heat 00:46

JACKSON, N.J. -- A power outage at Six Flags Great Adventure forced the park to close for the day Friday.

Chopper 2 was over the park in Jackson, New Jersey as hundreds of people waited in long lines in the heat while crews tried to fix the problem.

Employees gave out water bottles to visitors, but not everyone got one.

"They just gave us cups of ice, no water bottles," one person said.

"Trying to stay calm and relaxed and not trying to do too much moving around," said Kevin Rodriguez, a Newburgh Resident.

"I'm pretty disappointed. I've been browsing on YouTube rides at Six Flags," said Shola Oguntunde, from Philadelphia.

People who purchased tickets for Friday can used them through Labor Day, the park said on its website .

Six Flags expects to open Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

The utility JCP&L said the problem appeared to be with the park.

