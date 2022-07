Backpacks, school supplies and groceries will be handed out a free, outdoors distribution event Saturday, July 16, in Boyle Heights. Saturday’s event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the USC Health Sciences Campus, on Parking Lot 1701, near the corner of Zonal and State St. A total of 3,000 free backpacks full of school supplies will be available for LA County students three-years-old and older, from kindergarten through college. In addition, 500 bags of groceries will also be available for local families.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO