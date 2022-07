When it comes to the Labor Day spread (the ultimate summer sendoff), don't hold back on the side dishes. Why? Well, aside from being delicious (if you make the right recipe), sides bring personality to the dinner table. They take a meaty or vegetarian main dish and support it with new levels of flavor. Take corn, for example — one of summer's favorite foods. Corn at peak season is incredible on its own, but with certain spices and seasonings, it can transform an entire meal. A side of corn doused in sweet, spicy chili butter will take your grilled steak to a whole other level.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 7 HOURS AGO