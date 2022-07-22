Illinois Secretary of State's Office extends driver's license expiration date to Dec. 1

Deadline for expiring Illinois driver's licenses extended again 00:23

CHICAGO (CBS) – Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that expiration dates for driver's licenses, ID cards, and learner's permits have been extended until Dec. 1, 2022.

The previous extension was set to end on July 31, according to a news release. As a result, expired driver's licenses, ID cards and learner's permits will remain valid until Dec. 1, so customers do not need to rush into Driver Services facilities.

The extension does not apply to commercial driver's license (CDL) and CDL learner's permits.

White's office expanded online renewals for expired driver's licenses and ID cards and continues to mail letters to eligible customers. The letter provides driver's license and ID card holder with a unique PIN needed to renew online instead of visiting a facility and waiting in line.

Customers may call 217-785-1424 to confirm their eligibility for online renewal or to obtain their PIN.

They may also visit apps.ilsos.gov/renewaldlil/eligigle.jsp to look up their eligibility status.

Customers who must visit a facility include first-time driver's license or ID card applicants, first-time REAL ID applicants and drivers age 75 and older who are required by state law to visit a facility when renewing their license.

White encouraged residents to conduct their other business online at ilsos.gov , including obtaining a duplicate driver's license or ID card, ordering a driver record and purchasing license plate stickers.

White's office is also extending the expiration dates for restricted driving permits (RDPs) to Dec. 1, 2022 for those that expired on or after Dec. 1, 2021 through Dec. 1, 2022.

As a reminder, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security extended the federal REAL ID deadline to May 3, 2023.