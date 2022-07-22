ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renton, WA

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate Open House: Immaculate Home in Renton

SeaTac Blog
SeaTac Blog
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IuQZn_0gpP7YXV00

SPONSORED:

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding an Open House this weekend in Renton.

This Open House is an immaculate home in one of the best neighborhoods in Fairwood:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HhDcZ_0gpP7YXV00

This is an estate sale and has been completely refreshed from top to bottom.

Brand-new flooring, new roof & New Hot Water Tank.

Also completely painted inside.

Main floor has a separate home office also a cozy family room off the kitchen with a fireplace.

Upstairs has a Leisure Loft, a spacious private Master bedroom, bath with two additional bedrooms.

Charming Backyard is your own private oasis.

Neighborhood clubhouse with new work out equipment & pool.

Perfect walking neighborhood.

All kinds of shopping just minutes away from this home.

Two golf courses are a 5 minute drive down the road.

Commuting to Hwy 405 or 167 is a breeze.

WHEN:

  • Saturday, July 23: Noon – 4 p.m.
  • Sunday, July 24: 1 – 3 p.m.

WHERE: 13335 133rd Lane SE, Renton, WA 98058 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

  • List Price: $683,000
  • MLS Number: 1965134
  • Bedrooms: 3
  • Bathrooms: 3
  • Year built: 1998
  • Approx. House SqFt: 1,919 s.f.
  • Approx. Lot SqFt: 8.632 s.f.

INCLUSIONS:

  • Microwave
  • Leased Equipment

PHOTOS:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M1kBg_0gpP7YXV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XGVSc_0gpP7YXV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GjhzN_0gpP7YXV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p1Mv2_0gpP7YXV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05wc9g_0gpP7YXV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fKoh5_0gpP7YXV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EDS6n_0gpP7YXV00

MAP:

EDITOR’S NOTE: Sponsored Posts like this are paid, “Native Advertisements” that help businesses and organizations improve their internet presence and all-important SEO. To learn more about how you can directly reach our expanding, engaged audience in South King County, please email Theresa Schaefer at [email protected].

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Renton, WA
Real Estate
Local
Washington Business
Renton, WA
Business
Local
Washington Real Estate
City
Renton, WA
City
Cascade-fairwood, WA
City
Home, WA
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Berkshire Hathaway#Open House#Commuting#Housing List#Immaculate Home#Northwest Real Estate#Map#Sqft#S F
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
SeaTac Blog

SeaTac Blog

219
Followers
788
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for SeaTac, WA

 https://seatacblog.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy