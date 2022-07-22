ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

AT&T May Rebundle HBO Max for New Customers

By Jessica Lerner
AdWeek
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCan AT&T rebundle HBO Max for new customers? It’s certainly a possibility, according to AT&T CEO John Stankey. “Entertainment as part of a wireless bundle is probably something that’s going to be around with us in this industry for...

www.adweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
AdWeek

Verizon Is Giving Disney+ to Prepaid Customers for Free

For the first time, Verizon is offering its Disney+ promotion to Verizon prepaid customers, but only for its unlimited plan. Customers need to sign up for or upgrade to a prepaid unlimited plan and activate the redemption code, and then they will receive six months of Disney+. Verizon already gave...
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Amazon Prime Video just upgraded a feature that Netflix still doesn’t have

As living costs continue to rise, it’s become more important than ever to ensure that the streaming services we pay for offer the best value for money. Amazon, for its part, is doing its best to keep hold of Prime Video subscribers who enjoy watching movies and TV shows with others by expanding support for the platform’s popular Watch Party feature to a host of additional streaming devices – including Roku streaming sticks, smart TVs and games consoles.
TV SHOWS
BGR.com

Oops: Amazon forgot to end these 25 amazing Prime Day deals

Prime Day 2022 was a huge success. Just take one look at BGR’s big Prime Day deals roundup and you’ll see how many remarkable sales there were on wildly popular products. Unfortunately, however, Prime Day came to an end last week. Amazon said that millions of deals were...
SHOPPING
SPY

Verizon Just Launched a $30 Unlimited Plan Without the Usual Loopholes — Is It Worth It?

Click here to read the full article. If you use a lot of mobile data (and who doesn’t these days?), you might find yourself paying overage fees. There are some cheap cell phone plans that offer unlimited data, but they’re the exception, not the rule, and there are often restrictions and fine print that make these unlimited data plans less attractive in reality. For instance, unlimited data doesn’t always mean unlimited 5G data (or even 4G data), and so you have unlimited data that you don’t actually use. This week, Verizon launched a new program to combat that particular problem called...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#At T#The Hollywood Reporter#New Customers#Warnermedia#The At T Unlimited Elite
SPY

We’re Calling It: This Is the Best 65-Inch TV Under $500 in 2022

Click here to read the full article. We’ve said it before, and we’ll keep saying it for as long as it’s true: TV technology has reached perfection in the form of modern 65-inch flat-screen TVs. These TVs are the perfect size for mounting on the wall or displaying on an entertainment center. Companies like LG, Sony, Samsung, Vizio and TCL have made vast improvements to display technology, refresh rates and audio quality. That means even so-called budget TVs offer phenomenal picture quality, sound and smart interfaces that make it easy to access streaming apps like Hulu and HBO Max. And when...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Your beloved Gmail inbox is about to change, whether you like it or not

Google has announced it will begin to push its redesigned Gmail interface to a much wider pool of users. Since the initial rollout earlier this year, the new email interface has been available to Gmail users on an opt-in basis. But now, a large group of account holders (excluding Google Workspace Essentials customers) will be moved over automatically.
INTERNET
shefinds

Netflix Just Announced A New Subscription Option—And It's Actually Affordable!

After years and years in which it dominated the streaming landscape, Netflix seems to be realizing that it can’t command extraordinarily high prices forever — especially given the fact that there’s so much more at-home streaming competition now. Does that mean the media giant is going to take a backseat to services like Amazon Prime, Hulu, and HBO? Not necessarily. But it does mean that change is going to have to happen if the brand wants to keep dominating the field — and that change is starting with a price announcement. Netflix just announced a new subscription option — and it’s actually affordable. Here’s everything you need to know.
TV & VIDEOS
pocketnow.com

The best Verizon Unlimited price is here. All you need to know

Verizon just revealed a new Welcome Unlimited plan with a more attractive price and unlimited 5G data, calls, and messages. The plan costs just $30 per line per month for four lines with Auto Play, including taxes and fees. Here’s everything you need to know about Verizon’s Welcome Unlimited plan.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
ConsumerAffairs

Verizon rolls out new low-cost unlimited plan priced at $30 a month

Verizon may be sitting pretty atop the mobile carrier customer rankings with 142.8 million subscribers, but it’s putting pressure on its competition for more customers. On Wednesday, the company rolled out a new ultra-low plan called Welcome Unlimited, which is priced at $30 per line per month for four lines.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Elon Musk Can't Wait to See Disney Lose an Iconic Character

Elon Musk has reappeared on Twitter, the platform the billionaire CEO of electric-vehicle producer Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report uses to weigh in on issues that he considers important and for which he wants to mobilize public support. One of his favorite subjects is copyrights for original works....
ENTERTAINMENT
Parade

Why Verizon Is Sending Free Phones to Certain Customers

Some Verizon are suspicious after the phone company announced that it will be sending out free cell phones to select customers. Verizon opened in 2000, and like most cellular service providers, had its ups and downs over the years. With the rise of iPhones, 5G service, and other changes in the industry, it's tough to hold onto customers.
CELL PHONES
SPY

This Prime Video Hack Lets You Access Paramount+, Showtime and More Video Channels for $0.99

Click here to read the full article. Streaming deals don’t come around as often as we’d like, but Amazon’s Prime Video has a killer lineup of discounts on some of their most popular channels for Prime Day. Prime Video Channels like Starz, Discovery+, Paramount+, Showtime and more typically cost somewhere between $7.99–$10.99 per month, but now you can subscribe to each of them for just $0.99 per month, for up to two months, as an introductory offer. Don’t tell Amazon, but that’s more than enough time to binge-watch all the series you want to watch. The channels will be added directly to your...
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

5 tips and tricks every Roku TV user needs to know

Roku is still the streaming platform to beat. Affordable hardware and intuitive software have made it the platform of choice for millions of American consumers. There is a decent chance that you have a Roku device in your home right now. As such, we think this might be a good time to share some tips to help you get the most out of your Roku.
ELECTRONICS
The Hollywood Reporter

Byron Allen Buys Black News Channel for $11M

The cable news channel, founded by Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan, had shut down in March. Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group is buying the Black News Channel, with plans to revive the bankrupt cable news outlet and significantly grow its distribution footprint. Allen’s company is acquiring “substantially all” of...
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

T-Mobile Gives Customers ViX+ on Us

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- Spanish-language sports and entertainment are going mobile and only the Un-carrier is giving its customers a front row seat to all the action. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced it will give its customers a full year subscription to ViX+, which will be loaded with 10,000 hours of original Spanish-language series, movies, news and live sports. Delivering more than 4,000 hours of live soccer in the U.S., ViX+ is the only Spanish-language streaming service in the U.S. with coverage of the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League matches. And who doesn’t need a break when everything costs more these days? A year of ViX+ on Us for T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers with eligible plans is $84 back in their pockets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719006194/en/ T-Mobile Gives Customers ViX+ on Us. Original series, exclusive movies and best of live sports from the premium Spanish-language streaming service will be available to T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers for a year on us. (Graphic: Business Wire)
UEFA
CNET

Verizon Becomes Last Big TV Provider to Drop Right-Wing Channel One America News

Verizon said Thursday it will drop the far right-wing One America News channel from its TV offerings, becoming the last major TV provider to do so and essentially banishing it from the airwaves. OAN, which was beloved by former President Donald Trump, came under fire for spreading misinformation about COVID-19, the 2020 presidential election and the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy