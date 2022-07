At about 11:00 a.m., a Toyota Corolla heading northbound on Highway 61 was attempting to turn onto Warrenton Road when it was sideswiped by a southbound PT Cruiser. One of the people involved was taken to a local hospital by ambulance for medical care and another was taken by private vehicle. The nature of their injuries has not been released.

VICKSBURG, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO