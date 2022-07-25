ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Country music star shines spotlight on controversial drowning prevention technique

By GMA Team
GMA
GMA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PcqyR_0gpOmMhq00

Country music star Granger Smith and his wife Amber are on a mission to raise awareness about drowning prevention and water safety three years after their son River died following an accident in their backyard swimming pool.

"Why did we not know that we had the number one killer of children in our backyard from ages 1 to 4 of accidental death? The number one killer was in our own backyard and we didn't know it," Amber Smith told "Good Morning America" in an interview that aired Friday.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drowning is a leading cause of death for children in the United States and the second leading cause of unintentional injury death after motor vehicle crashes. "More children ages 1-4 die from drowning than any other cause of death except birth defects," the agency states on its website.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WPnNM_0gpOmMhq00
ABC News - PHOTO: Granger and Amber Smith appear on "Good Morning America" on July 22, 2022.

Earlier this year, the Smiths, who have been outspoken on the issue of water safety since River's death, shared a YouTube video of their youngest son, Maverick, learning how to swim through a method called ISR.

ISR stands for Infant Swimming Resource but is also known as infant swim rescue and refers to a "self-rescue technique" that's taught to children as young as 6 months old. Children are reportedly taught to survive in the water by finding air and even crying to alert someone nearby that they need help.

According to ISR's website , "children ages 6 months to 1 year learn the ISR Self-Rescue skill of rolling onto their backs to float, rest and breathe. They learn to maintain this position until help arrives."

The Smiths' video was met with mixed reactions online, with some criticizing it as "mean" while others saying that despite it being "hard to watch," it is also "life-changing."

MORE: The controversial water safety technique that could save a baby from drowning

ISR and similar programs have been in the spotlight before with social media videos showing dramatic clips of children being tossed into pools by themselves. Doctors' groups haven't endorsed such lessons and Dr. Sarah Denny, a pediatrician and spokesperson for the American Academy of Pediatrics, said there isn't any scientific research available focusing on ISR techniques specifically.

"One size doesn't fit all for kids. But there is some data that shows that starting swim lessons between ages 1 and 4 can have a protected effect against drowning," Denny told "GMA." "At this time, there is no data to support any benefit of ISR."

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that parents enroll children as young as 1 in swimming lessons, especially in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, when many children did not receive lessons as they may have in the past, due to temporary pool closings, lesson cancellations and stay-at-home orders.

"Research shows that formal swim lessons for children age 1 and older reduce the risk of drowning. Swim lessons are an important layer of protection to prevent drowning, in addition to pool fencing, close supervision and lifeguards while swimming, life jackets on boats and lakes, and CPR training," Denny said in a statement released by the American Academy of Pediatrics in June.

MORE: Key ways to prevent kids from drowning, according to new AAP report

Granger and Amber Smith told "GMA" that above all, they wanted Maverick to learn how to navigate being in the water, formal training that River hadn't received, to prevent another tragedy.

"Of course, he's uncomfortable in that water, but he's also uncomfortable [when we're] putting him in a car seat and buckling him up. But we don't listen to him crying and say, 'I guess we won't buckle him because he's uncomfortable right now,'" Granger Smith said.

"The key layer that we're missing is teaching our children survival skills," Amber Smith added. "It's like you can have all those other layers, but if they break through those other layers and barriers, can they survive in the water? Can they find the air? And that's what River needed ... to be able to roll over and float and find the air and make a sound for us to hear him. And he didn't have those skills."

Comments / 13

Elaine Helton
3d ago

We had our son in swim classes at 8 months old. He's a very good swimmer 🏊‍♀️, that was 43 years ago. My mother in law was mortified that we would do this. I said, I would rather teach him to swim now, than have a child die because of our negligence. When they are in the womb, they're in water for 9 months. Esther Williams, famous actress and swimmer, was teaching babies to swim from early on. Red Cross instructors taught the classes and they probably still do. Parents need to have children taught to swim or teach them yourselves when they are only months old. Please don't be negligent and if you can't swim, LEARN!! 🙏🙏

Reply(2)
26
Missy Roberts
3d ago

My cousin has been paying videos of their son learning to swim at 6 months old. It's been amazing to watch him. Now that my grandson is a month old, I'm hoping his parents will agree to take him for lessons at a young age also.

Reply
8
Lisa Fulcher
3d ago

Praying for everyone that has lost a child.

Reply(1)
19
Related
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Andrei Tapalaga

The Youngest Mother in the World Gave Birth at the Age of 5

Lina Medina after giving birth in 1939Rare Historical Photos. Lina Medina Marcela has been holding the title of the youngest mother in the world for the past 83 years. She gave birth in 1939 when she was only 5 years old and it came as a surprise to the whole world because at the time no one understood how this was possible from a scientific point of view.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Granger Smith
Person
Amber Smith
Popculture

Popular Host and Comedian Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Comedian Rhod Gilbert has been diagnosed with cancer. The 53-year-old Welsh television and radio presenter revealed his diagnosis in a Facebook post on Tuesday, revealing that he is getting treatment at Velindre Cancer Centre, a cancer center located in Wales. Gilbert did not disclose what type of cancer he has been diagnosed with.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Swimming Lessons#Swimming Pool#Abc News Photo#Isr#Infant Swimming Resource
survivornet.com

Hoda Kotb, 57, Returns From Vacation Amid Reports Of Tension With Coworker Savannah Guthrie, 50: How Cancer Can Bring A New Perspective To Workplace Stresses

Despite these source accounts, the ladies have kept it classy and appear to support one another, at least on the surface. Besides, let’s be real, who doesn’t have issues with even their best friends sometimes?. Hopefully, if there are any current issues in the workplace, Hoda rises above...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
musictimes.com

Bret Michaels Health Update: REAL Cause of Hospitalization Mysterious?

Poison's frontman Bret Michaels was recently rushed to the hospital ahead of an upcoming Nashville performance last night. The sudden hospitalization left fans waiting in a now-canceled concert performance at Music City, leaving their fans worrying. At the time, the reason why Michaels was hospitalized remained a mystery. Until now,...
NASHVILLE, TN
Crystal Jackson

17 Warning Signs of Emotional Abuse

I’m sitting in the passenger seat of my car, and he’s driving. Every single word out of his mouth is a gut punch. He’s used the hour drive to enumerate my faults of which there are, apparently, many. It’s character assassination, but I have no words — only shock. This person is supposed to love me. He’s supposed to love me, and he thinks I am, deep down, a terrible person. He hasn’t stopped for a single second outlining all the reasons why.
GMA

Toddler's happy dance while learning colors is 'pure joy'

A Georgia toddler's reaction to learning her colors just might be the cutest thing you'll see on the internet today. Two-year-old Delilah is the star of a viral TikTok video that's already been viewed nearly 2 million times within the last week. The short clip features Allen Cooley, Delilah's dad, holding colorful books while he asks his daughter to identify each color. After each answer, Delilah and her parents scream in delight, while the toddler raises her arms in a happy dance and excitedly laughs and giggles.
GEORGIA STATE
GMA

Parents sue TikTok after daughter dies attempting 'blackout' social media challenge

A Wisconsin family is suing TikTok after their 9-year-old daughter died attempting the so-called "blackout challenge" popularized on social media. Arriani Jaileen Arroyo died by asphyxiation on Feb. 26, 2021. Now, her family, along with the parents of 8-year-old Lalani Walton of Texas, who also died of asphyxiation by strangulation on July 15, 2021, have come together with the Social Media Victims Law Center to file a lawsuit against TikTok on behalf of their daughters.
WISCONSIN STATE
GMA

GMA

61K+
Followers
8K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy