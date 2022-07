DURHAM – Duke softball head coach Marissa Young has rounded out her staff for the 2023 season, adding Garrett Siemek as the program's new Director of Operations. "Garrett is going to be a great addition to our staff," said Young. "He is a true professional and servant leader with a wealth of operations experience and is a jack of all trades. Garrett is eager to bring his passion and talents to help our program in various ways."

DURHAM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO