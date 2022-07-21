Kyle Lewis (concussion) to rejoin Mariners Friday

The Yankees are reportedly "serious contenders" for Andrew Benintendi at the trade deadline. (Mark Feinsand on Twitter) This would make sense for a Yankees team that could use some contact as well as a left-handed hitter. Benintendi is most likely getting traded somewhere, and the Yankees are one of the best destinations possible for fantasy owners. He would enter a much better lineup and be able to take advantage of the short porch in right field. As long as he stays near his .319/.389/.402 slash line, he'll stay a valuable fantasy asset.

