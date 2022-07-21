ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Kyle Lewis (concussion) to rejoin Mariners Friday

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKyle Lewis is set to rejoin the Mariners in Seattle Friday ahead of this weekend's three-game series against the...

FanSided

Yankees rumors: Top prospects pulled from game, big trade could be looming

Trade rumors were running rampant when two of the New York Yankees’ top prospects were pulled from their game on July 24. The Aug. 2 trade deadline is rapidly approaching, and attention is being focused on the postseason contenders. The New York Yankees fit the bill, as they had the best record in the American League entering the All-Star break. They were linked to players such as Cincinnati Reds pitcher Luis Castillo, Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto, and most recently, they were reportedly “serious contenders” for Kansas City Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Yankees Reportedly Expressed Interest In Blockbuster Trade

Earlier this month, Washington superstar Juan Soto turned down a 15-year contract offer worth $440 million. As a result, the Nationals organization has opened its doors for trade inquiries about the 23-year-old talent. According to recent reports from MLB insider Jack Curry, the New York Yankees have reached out to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Verlander 1st 13-game winner, Astros beat Mariners 3-1

SEATTLE (AP) — Justin Verlander became the major leagues’ first 13-game winner, striking out nine and topping 99 mph in his final inning to lead the Houston Astros over the Seattle Mariners 3-1 on Saturday. Verlander (13-3) allowed four hits in seven innings to win his fifth straight start and lower his ERA to 1.86, second in the American League to Shane McClanahan’s 1.71 for Tampa Bay. A 39-year-old right-hander who missed last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, Verlander averaged 96.3 mph with his fastball, 1.4 mph above his season average coming in. “I feel like I haven’t been able to let it go like that in a long time,” Verlander said.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Astros Reliever Offers Brutal Comment On The Mariners

The Seattle Mariners came into the second half of the 2022 season red-hot, having won 14 consecutive games to end the first half. But they ran into a bit of buzzsaw when their division rivals, the Houston Astros, came into town. The defending American League champions swept Seattle and padded...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

NFL World Saddened By The Antonio Brown Video

Antonio Brown's life has taken quite a turn over the past couple of years. The once-upon-a-time All-Pro wide receiver is now out of the league completely, performing at music festivals. Brown, who starred for the Steelers before bouncing around with the Raiders, Patriots and Buccaneers, went viral for his music...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Report: Celtics offered this trade package to Nets for Kevin Durant

The Boston Celtics have grabbed a ticket in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes. The Celtics have engaged with the Brooklyn Nets in trade talks regarding Durant, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported early Monday morning. The Athletic's Shams Charania followed by reporting that Boston actually sent a trade offer to Brooklyn for Durant, which the Nets turned down and countered.
BOSTON, MA
fantasypros.com

Andrew Benintendi emerging as target for Yankees

The Yankees are reportedly "serious contenders" for Andrew Benintendi at the trade deadline. (Mark Feinsand on Twitter) This would make sense for a Yankees team that could use some contact as well as a left-handed hitter. Benintendi is most likely getting traded somewhere, and the Yankees are one of the best destinations possible for fantasy owners. He would enter a much better lineup and be able to take advantage of the short porch in right field. As long as he stays near his .319/.389/.402 slash line, he'll stay a valuable fantasy asset.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fantasypros.com

Michael King (elbow) done for the season

There was little doubt that King's season was over once news broke that he had fractured his elbow. He'll now go back to New York for an MRI/CT scan to determine if there is ligament damage which would mean a longer recovery time. The Yankees will almost certainly add to their bullpen now, particularly with Aroldis Chapman struggling. King can, unfortunately, be dropped in all formats.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fantasypros.com

Jean Segura (finger) to begin rehab assignment Tuesday

Segura has been out since 5/31 with a fractured index finger, but it looks like he can return ahead of schedule. The exact plan for the rehab assignment is unknown, but he could be back by the end of the month or early August if all goes well. Segura has a .731 OPS and 104 wRC+ through 179 plate appearances in 2022.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Adam Duvall placed on IL on Sunday

Duvall left Saturday's game with the injury and has been promptly placed on the 10-day injured list. The slugger is hitting a disappointing .213/.276/.401 with 12 home runs and 36 RBI across 86 games this season. In a corresponding move, the Braves have called up Mike Ford to replace Duvall on the active roster.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Michael Pineda removed from Saturday's start with tricep tightness

Pineda had allowed two runs over three innings before departing and his velocity was down nearly a mile per hour. He'll undergo further testing but it would be a surprise if he didn't wind up on the injured list given the nature of arm injuries. Expect the Tigers to update his status in the coming days.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Adam Duvall leaves Saturday's game with wrist soreness

It's not clear when Duvall began feeling the soreness, but Guillermo Heredia replaced him in the field in the third inning. He may need to undergo imaging but until we hear more, don't expect him to miss significant time given the general description of "soreness." The Braves should provide further details on his injury after Saturday's game.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Pete Alonso homers, drives in four on Sunday against Padres

Alonso's home run put the Mets in front and was a deep shot, traveling 425 feet and leaving the bat at 109.3 MPH. He's now up to 25 on the year to go along with 82 RBI. Although he has hit just three home runs in July, there's little reason to doubt that another power surge is soon coming. There's not much to do if you roster Alonso - just keep him locked in your lineup and enjoy the production.
SAN DIEGO, CA
fantasypros.com

Adam Duvall to undergo surgery on his left wrist

Snitker added that the Braves don't know if the surgery will wind up ending Duvall's season, but there is a report from beat writer Justin Toscano that it will. Either way, the fact that it is even a question should tell you all you need to know. Duvall can now be dropped in all formats, particularly given that Eddie Rosario has returned and had cut into Duvall's playing time anyway.
ATLANTA, GA
fantasypros.com

Tyler Stephenson (clavicle) placed on 10-day IL

Stephenson broke his clavicle last night, an awful break for the backstop who has battled injuries all year. There's no timetable yet for his return, but common sense suggests he'll be out at least a month and likely significantly longer. Stephenson is one of the best options in fantasy when healthy, but at this point, unless you have a free IL slot, you can drop him in redraft formats.
