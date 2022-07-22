ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino County, CA

California's unemployment rate drops to 4.2 percent; San Bernardino County's rate goes up

Fontana Herald News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia’s unemployment rate dropped in the month of June to 4.2 percent as the state’s employers added 19,900 non-farm payroll jobs to the economy, according to data...

www.fontanaheraldnews.com

The Associated Press

City of Hope Opens the Most Advanced Comprehensive Cancer Center in Orange County, Calif., Delivering World-Renowned Treatment, Research and Cancer Cures to the Nation’s Sixth Largest County

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 27, 2022-- City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, opens its visionary comprehensive cancer center in Orange County, California, creating a national model for delivering breakthrough research and pioneering treatments. The academic cancer center ushers in a new era of hope for people with cancer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220727005329/en/ City of Hope Orange County Lennar Foundation Cancer Center delivers world-renowned treatment, research and cancer cures to the nation’s sixth largest county. (Photo: Business Wire)
LocalNewsMatters.org

California public school enrollment dips as families move out or choose to home-school

California’s K-12 enrollment decline of more than 270,000 students since the pandemic began is largely attributable to people leaving the state, not enrolling children in transitional kindergarten or kindergarten, or deciding to home-school their children but failing to file the paperwork to account for them, the head of the state’s largest school district and other experts said Sunday.
KTLA.com

Is ‘brake checking’ a tailgater legal in California?

SAN DIEGO — It’s a scenario commonly experienced on roadways: a driver from behind gets too close to one’s bumper, potentially resulting in feelings of anger or nervousness. Those emotions could prompt the driver to try to get the trailing driver to slow down by pumping the...
theeagle1069.com

Taxpayers Could Pay All Alimony In CA

Gavel on desk. Isolated with good copy space. Dramatic lighting. Steve Clark of Huntington Beach has until mid January 2023 to collect 623-thousand signatures to get a measure on the California Ballot. Clark is not happy that people have to pay alimony when they get divorced. So he is proposing...
TheAlmanac

Still have questions about California's composting law? Here's what you need to know.

Counties, cities are required to tell the state how much organic waste they're generating by Aug. 1. On an early February morning, the sun rises as a huge trailer filled with food scraps, soiled paper and yard trimmings is hoisted to a near vertical position at Recology's Blossom Valley Organics composting facility in Vernalis in San Joaquin County. Immediately, 25 tons of organic waste tumbles out. It'll soon get sorted by machinery and workers to remove any inorganic materials from the mix. Then starts the two-month-long decomposition process before it becomes compost. About 1,500 tons of organic waste are delivered to the facility every day, including what's generated by Mountain View's commercial businesses.
HeySoCal

Orange County COVID cases, hospitalizations, deaths keep rising

The number of people hospitalized with a COVID-19 infection in Orange County was 315, with 50 of those patients being treated in intensive care, according to the latest state figures. The hospitalizations reported Friday cap Orange County’s COVID-19 Omicron-variant-driven summer wave, which continues to push infection rates and hospitalizations upward,...
KVCR NEWS

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 7/22/22

On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 4,278 new reported cases. Since July 14, hospitalizations increased by 19%, with 249 and 35 COVID-19 ICU cases. Since last Thursday, San Bernardino County has reported 14 new COVID-19-related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 4,864 new reported cases on Thursday. Since...
Sacramento Observer

San Bernardino Police Avoid DOJ Investigation by Claiming Black Man They Shot Had a Gun

(CBM) – The officer-involved shooting of 23-year-old Rob Marquise Adams in San Bernardino on July 16 has put the spotlight on a law that requires state prosecutors in California to investigate such incidents. Authored by Assemblymember Kevin McCarty (D-Sacramento), Secretary of the California Legislative Black Caucus, Assembly Bill (AB)...
newschain

Firefighters unable to contain destructive Oak Fire in California

A destructive wildfire near Yosemite National Park, that has grown into one of California’s biggest blazes of the year, could not be contained on Sunday. About 2,000 firefighters were battling the Oak Fire, along with aircraft and bulldozers, facing tough conditions that included steep terrain and spiking temperatures, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire.
NBC Los Angeles

Summer Storms Possible in Mountains, Inland Empire

The week is starting with some mopey Monday weather in Southern California, and the early morning cloud cover that extended from the coast toward the Inland Empire could bring some summer storms to the mountains later in the day. According to NBC4 meteorologist Belen De Leon, though the clouds moved...
