Seniors of the year often 'jump in and help'

By COLTON KEMP
 4 days ago

In the summer heat of 1963, Char and Wally Wetzel had their first date in the stands of a 4-H show at the Rice County Fair. On Thursday afternoon, the eve of their 55th anniversary, the couple returned to the fairgrounds and received a surprise honor. The Faribault couple were named the 2022 Rice County Senior Citizens of the Year.

Nominators Donna and Jim Crowl said the Wetzels have been giving back to their community for many years. Wally explained why he’s spent his time doing so.

“The city gave to me,” said Wally. “I’m gonna give back to the city. We enjoy meeting people. Char said I don’t talk enough.”

Amid a wave of laughter from the audience, he continued, “You know better than that. I just love working with people.”

Char and Wally are always recruiting people to join them in serving on the Rice County Fair Board. They also spend a lot of their own time volunteering at the fair.

The fair isn’t the only place they volunteer.

They often spend their weekends at the Interpretive Center at the River Bend Nature Center. According to the Crowls’ letter, it couldn’t stay open on the weekends without the volunteer work.

“They just smile and act like it’s no big deal that they are working there,” reads the letter, “but it is a big deal.”

Wally volunteers with the Buckham West Senior Center as a funeral procession escort and watering the hanging flower baskets that beautify the city.

Char, a former elementary media specialist, is president of the Faribault Area Retired Educators. She also helps at local hospitals and schools.

Char and Wally help their neighbors in other ways as well, including giving rides to people who aren’t able to drive anymore.

“What has impressed us the most is their ability to see a need and to be willing to jump in and help,” the Crowls wrote in their nomination.

After Buckham West Senior Center Executive Director Mona Kaiser presented the couple with their award, she pulled out an envelope and handed it to them. Inside was $200, which was given to them by an anonymous donor.

“We’re just very pleased and proud of you two,” said Kaiser. “Thank you.”

Char Wetzel gave a few final thoughts about volunteer and the award.

“We do it because we want to do it,” she said. “It’s still a great honor.”

