BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech women's tennis head coach Terry Ann Zawacki-Holdren announced the signing of Özlem Uslu on Tuesday. Uslu joins the Hokies with a wealth of experience competing in her native Turkey, including representing its national team with the U12, U14, U16 and U18 age groups. In 2018, her squad placed fourth in the ITF World Junior Tennis finals. The following year, she was part of the ISF World Champion team at Okyanus High School. Uslu has earned five Tennis Europe singles titles, including the TE Development Championship. She's had plenty of success in ITF Juniors competition, including 10 singles titles and two doubles crowns.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO