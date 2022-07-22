ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oelwein, IA

Neo-Nazi Posters Are Popping Up In Oelwein

By Kerri Mac
 5 days ago
Oelwein has been getting national attention this month, but not for a good reason. Earlier this month, posters began popping up in Oelwein City Park for a group called Crew 319. These flyers include the Nazi swastika with the words, "We must secure the existence of our people, and a future...

Daniel Padgett-Stremke
4d ago

Don't put that on Oelwein. Put that on these individuals. Oelwein is VERY diverse.We have people here of ALL creeds and races, we are a community. People need to grow up is all.

