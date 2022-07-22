Newsworthy Incident Fact Sheet: FS22124737

A California mother blasted the San Diego Unified School District for reinstating a mask mandate for students, saying the move was "political." "The masking of kids has been political for quite some time now," Sharon McKeeman, the founder of the parent activist group Let Them Breathe, said in an interview. "The actual science says that these masks are not effective at stopping the virus, and they're not necessary. Our kids are at very low risk from COVID. And it has been proven to be completely harmful to their social, emotional, and academic well being."

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO