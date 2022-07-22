ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Newsworthy Incident Fact Sheet: FS22124737

SDFD crews are working a brush fire in the area of Navajo and Margerum Ave. No structures are damaged or threatened. The crews are holding the fire at 1.5 acres as of 12:15 p.m. No injuries and no evacuations. 12:46...

ABC 10 News KGTV

SDPD: 3 men found shot in Ridgeview neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Three men were taken to the hospital following a shooting in the Ridgeview neighborhood on Saturday night, according to the San Diego Police Department. Police said party-goers at a home in the 4800 Beech Street reported hearing gunshots and finding the men, a 33-year-old, a 37-year-old and a 22-year-old, on the front lawn at around 11:00 p.m. Their injuries are considered non-life threatening.
NBC San Diego

Sheriff Deputies Searching for Missing Julian Man

Sheriff's deputies were searching Tuesday for a 76-year-old man who failed to return home from an afternoon walk near Pine Hills. Terry Hughes has light hair and is 6-foot-1, but he walks with a dramatic hunch, that makes him appear about 5-foot-2, sheriff's officials said. He was believed to be...
NBC San Diego

In-Custody Man Dies in Hospital: San Diego Sheriff's Dept.

An inmate who was repeatedly released from San Diego County jail for medical care over the last 18 months died this week in a hospital, authorities reported Friday. The 64-year-old man, whose name was withheld pending family notification, was pronounced dead shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday, according to the sheriff's department.
ABC 10 News KGTV

One killed, one injured in San Pasqual crash

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 34-year-old man was killed and another was injured in a solo vehicle crash in the San Pasqual neighborhood of San Diego, police said Saturday. Officers from the San Diego Police Department were called at approximately 7:15 p.m. Friday to the 18500 block of San Pasqual Valley Road where they learned the victim was driving eastbound in a 2009 Honda Civic and as he attempted to negotiate a left hand curve he lost control of his car, said Officer Robert Heims.
CBS 8

Did you feel it? Earthquake felt across San Diego

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — People across San Diego County reported feeling an earthquake around 4:21 a.m. on Monday. USGS reported a 4.3 magnitude earthquake 9.9 miles WNW of Ensenada, Mexico at 4:21 a.m. in the Baja California region. People reported feeling the quake in Lemon Grove, La Mesa,...
Washington Examiner

San Diego parent provides haven to students who refuse to wear masks in school

A California mother blasted the San Diego Unified School District for reinstating a mask mandate for students, saying the move was "political." "The masking of kids has been political for quite some time now," Sharon McKeeman, the founder of the parent activist group Let Them Breathe, said in an interview. "The actual science says that these masks are not effective at stopping the virus, and they're not necessary. Our kids are at very low risk from COVID. And it has been proven to be completely harmful to their social, emotional, and academic well being."
NBC San Diego

Firefighters Stop 2-Acre Blaze in Del Cerro

Firefighters stopped a 2-acre fire that sparked near Cowles Mountain in the Del Cerro neighborhood Friday. The blaze was reported sometime before noon Friday and prompted crews to shut down Navajo Road near Margerum Avenue. Fire officials said the fire started very close to homes but burned away from them....
