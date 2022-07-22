Newsworthy Incident Fact Sheet: FS22124737

SDFD crews are working a brush fire in the area of Navajo and Margerum Ave. No structures are damaged or threatened. The crews are holding the fire at 1.5 acres as of 12:15 p.m. No injuries and no evacuations. 12:46...
A kidnapping victim who called out to another woman for help at a convenience store was rescued early Sunday after police located her with her baby daughter at a Otay Mesa hotel. Authorities issued an Amber Alert for the woman, Bianca Alvarado, and the child, Ella, 18 months old, who...
San Diego, CA–A 35-year-old incarcerated man found unresponsive on a bunk in a housing quad at George Bailey Detention Facility has died, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said. On July 22, deputies and medical staff at the facility responded, and administered several doses of Naloxone to the...
OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A few months ago, the owner of a Barrio Logan muffler shop showed CBS 8 that within seconds, thieves can remove the expensive car part, as seen in multiple surveillance videos around the county. What is a catalytic converter and why is there a spike in...
Two people hospitalized after a traffic collision in unincorporated El Cajon (El Cajon, CA)Nationwide Report. A woman received major injuries after a traffic collision Saturday in unincorporated El Cajon. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash took place at 11:55 a.m. on Jamacha Road [...]
SAN DIEGO – More than 70 people in a downtown single-room occupancy hotel are being vacated due to the property’s “deplorable living conditions” and other hazards, the City Attorney’s Office said Monday. City inspectors say The C Street Inn at 630-636 C St. had “numerous...
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Three men were taken to the hospital following a shooting in the Ridgeview neighborhood on Saturday night, according to the San Diego Police Department. Police said party-goers at a home in the 4800 Beech Street reported hearing gunshots and finding the men, a 33-year-old, a 37-year-old and a 22-year-old, on the front lawn at around 11:00 p.m. Their injuries are considered non-life threatening.
FALLBROOK, Calif. (CNS) - A passenger was killed and a pilot was critically injured Saturday in the crash of a single-engine, vintage military-style plane at a nursery less than a mile south of the county-owned Fallbrook Airpark, fire officials said. The plane crashed just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Altman...
A 41-year-old man was shot to death Sunday while walking in a Linda Vista neighborhood, police said. The shooting happened early Sunday morning, hours before the victim was found by Western Division officers in the 2200 block of Ulric Street, said Lt. Steve Shebloski of the San Diego Police Department.
Sheriff's deputies were searching Tuesday for a 76-year-old man who failed to return home from an afternoon walk near Pine Hills. Terry Hughes has light hair and is 6-foot-1, but he walks with a dramatic hunch, that makes him appear about 5-foot-2, sheriff's officials said. He was believed to be...
An inmate who was repeatedly released from San Diego County jail for medical care over the last 18 months died this week in a hospital, authorities reported Friday. The 64-year-old man, whose name was withheld pending family notification, was pronounced dead shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday, according to the sheriff's department.
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 34-year-old man was killed and another was injured in a solo vehicle crash in the San Pasqual neighborhood of San Diego, police said Saturday. Officers from the San Diego Police Department were called at approximately 7:15 p.m. Friday to the 18500 block of San Pasqual Valley Road where they learned the victim was driving eastbound in a 2009 Honda Civic and as he attempted to negotiate a left hand curve he lost control of his car, said Officer Robert Heims.
Photo: Babs Fry and a rescued dog relax in a 2020 photo near Fry's van that recently was totaled. Fry is hoping for volunteers to step up and help out while her team is looking to raise money to replace the van. Photo courtesy of Babs Fry. July 23, 2022...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — People across San Diego County reported feeling an earthquake around 4:21 a.m. on Monday. USGS reported a 4.3 magnitude earthquake 9.9 miles WNW of Ensenada, Mexico at 4:21 a.m. in the Baja California region. People reported feeling the quake in Lemon Grove, La Mesa,...
U.S. Border Patrol agents found nearly 235 pounds of methamphetamine stashed inside a vehicle on Interstate 15, officials announced Thursday. At approximately noon Wednesday, an agent patrolling the freeway spotted a burgundy Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling northbound. The agent initiated a stop just north of the San Diego County line near Temecula.
A California mother blasted the San Diego Unified School District for reinstating a mask mandate for students, saying the move was "political." "The masking of kids has been political for quite some time now," Sharon McKeeman, the founder of the parent activist group Let Them Breathe, said in an interview. "The actual science says that these masks are not effective at stopping the virus, and they're not necessary. Our kids are at very low risk from COVID. And it has been proven to be completely harmful to their social, emotional, and academic well being."
Firefighters stopped a 2-acre fire that sparked near Cowles Mountain in the Del Cerro neighborhood Friday. The blaze was reported sometime before noon Friday and prompted crews to shut down Navajo Road near Margerum Avenue. Fire officials said the fire started very close to homes but burned away from them....
Comments / 0