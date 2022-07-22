ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump-Backer Steven Bannon Guilty Of Ignoring Congress, Faces Jail Time. Verdict Huge Victory For Jan. 6 Committee.

By Alex Lang
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bHsKU_0gpOBUU500
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump confidant Steve Bannon was found guilty of contempt of Congress for ignoring a subpoena related to the investigation of the Jan. 6 riots.

It took a federal jury mere hours to convict Bannon, according to reports.

The political strategist turned podcast host now faces 30 days to a year in jail on the charges. The move is a blow to Trump and his supporters, as they look to deny blame for the Jan. 6 riot.

Bannon once served as the chairman of Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign and later as an advisor in the White House. He was issued a subpoena to testify and provide documents to a Congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the capital.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sd1L4_0gpOBUU500
Source: MEGA

Bannon was a loud voice who pushed elections lies of fraud. The committee has blamed Trump for pushing those lies and inspiring a mob to enter the Capitol to protest the results of the 2020 Election.

The committee held its final scheduled hearing on Thursday.

Bannon’s trial was short as he did not call any witnesses and the government only provided a handful of witnesses.

“This case is not complicated, but it is important,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Molly Gaston told jurors in closing arguments, according to the Washington Post. “The defendant chose allegiance to Donald Trump over compliance with the law.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u5vcD_0gpOBUU500
Source: MEGA

The defense maintained that the subpoena was illegitimate and politically motivated. They also argued the deadlines were “placeholders” for further negotiations, according to the Post.

Bannon’s attorneys denied he intentionally refused the subpoena.

There was no immediate word on if Bannon will appeal the conviction. He also hasn’t spoken publicly about the verdict.

The verdict is a major victory for the Jan. 6 committee, which has issued other subpoenas to officials and elected representatives. Some of those went to Republicans serving in Congress. But those requests have seemed to be ignored. The verdict could lead those facing a subpoena to testify or provide documents to avoid a fate similar to Bannon.

