Ohio Suspect Arrested For Raping 1-Year-Old Baby After Disturbing Video Found On His Phone, Police Say

Source: Belpre Police Department; UNSPLASH

An Ohio man was arrested in connection with a video that allegedly shows him raping an infant, authorities said, Radar has learned.

Article continues below advertisement

On July 20, Milford Eagle III, 27, was booked into the Washington County jail for the felony first-degree rape of a 1-year-old child, according to police.

Detectives first began investigating Eagle after the Internet Crimes Against Children contacted police in Belpre on July 14 and alerted them to Eagle possibly “possessing, manufacturing, and/or distributing child pornography,” police said in a statement, claiming the image or video file “of child pornography showed an infant child being raped by an adult male.”

“A video from his device was flagged during the transmission of the video,” Sergeant Kelly McGilton of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Southeastern Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force said, WTAP reported.

Officers executed a warrant at Eagle’s home the following day and searched his phone.

Article continues below advertisement

“During the examination of Milford’s cellphone, another video file was located, which showed an infant child being raped by an adult male,” police said. “The surroundings visible in this video were confirmed to be the same as the surroundings inside Milford Eagle III’s residence.”

“The child in the video was identified, who was approximately one year of age,” police continued. “There was a red tattoo visible on the adult male’s left hand, which appeared to be the same red tattoo on Milford Eagle III’s left hand.”

Article continues below advertisement

Following his arrest, police said Eagle “was known to have an infant son who resided in the same home as him.”

According to officials, the child was placed in the custody of Washington County Children Services.

On July 20, a second search warrant was served on Eagle’s home, and police said detectives collected additional evidence.

“Any time you have a crime involving children, let alone children being sexually abused, is extremely disturbing,” McGilton said. “It’s disheartening.”