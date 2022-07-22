MSU Extension on “Reimagining Rural” from Cut Bank to Scobey

Laurel School Board trustee Chris Lorash was thrilled with the number of people who showed up Tuesday night to look over the structural issues at Fred Graff Elementary. With just weeks before the beginning of the school year, trustees, parents, community members and school administrators are concerned about the condition of the school. A student stepped through the floor in a classroom during the 2021-2022 school year. Wayne Fjare, facilities director for the Laurel School District, led the tour, showing the work being done in the gym and in some of the classrooms where water and sulphate have eroded support columns. Most of the work is being done by Laurel School District employees and should cost less than $80,000. The repairs will last three to five years, Fjare said.

LAUREL, MT ・ 4 DAYS AGO