SARATOGA SPRINGS – Tickets are now available to this year’s “Art with Heart & Hope” at Universal Preservation Hall. Now in its fourth year, “Art with Heart & Hope” is a pop-up exhibition and celebration of patients and caregivers who channel complex feelings into expressive creations, using their craft to cope with the many challenges of life with illness or disability.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO