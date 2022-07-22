ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

RIHA Names Dufresne to Hospitality Workforce Development Role

thebeveragejournal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe RI Hospitality Association (RIHA) named Traci Dufresne its Manager of Hospitality Workforce Development. In her role, Dufresne will conduct all trainings for RIHA and the RI Hospitality Education Foundation, teaching multiple hospitality trainings including Coaching for First Time Managers and Hotel Boot Camp, coordinating...

www.thebeveragejournal.com

GoLocalProv

3 Things Employers Need to Know About RI’s Cannabis Act

The Rhode Island Cannabis Act was signed into law on May 25, 2022. While medical cannabis has been legal in Rhode Island since 2006, the new law permits residents over 21 years of age to possess and consume cannabis for recreational purposes, similar to many other states. What does the Act mean for employers?
ECONOMY
whatsupnewp.com

Most rural counties in Rhode Island

A surprising number of U.S. counties have 100% rural land-702, in fact. Stacker compiled a list of the most rural counties in Rhode Island using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the percent of land area that is rural, as of the 2010 Census, with ties broken by residents per square mile, according to 2020 5-year population estimates.
POLITICS
johnstonsunrise.net

RI Italo-American Club holds annual clambake & cookout

Perhaps Johnston resident George Lazzareschi Jr., the popular president of the Italo-American Club of Rhode Island, said it best about the Providence-based group’s annual clambake and cookout. “It’s nice to know countless dignitaries always attend many of our functions,” Lazzareschi offered. “We recognize them as honorary members.”...
JOHNSTON, RI
1420 WBSM

When New Bedford Market Basket Workers Staged a Job Action

The summer of 2014 was intense for employees and customers of Market Basket stores in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, including the Market Basket location in New Bedford. On June 23, 2014, the Board of Directors of DeMoulas Supermarkets, Inc., the parent company of Market Basket, fired beloved President and CEO Arthur T. DeMoulas. The board's action resulted in a chain-wide job action that lasted more than six weeks.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
State
Rhode Island State
thebeveragejournal.com

Velvet Libations Offers Connecticut-Made Brews

Velvet Libations began distributing its own brews after opening in Wolcott, Connecticut, in March 2022 in the former location of sister-brewing brand Shebeen Brewing Company, which now brews out of Rhode Island. The taproom theme draws inspiration from the early 1960s era and the small, craft beer batches brewed on-site take an experimental twist on traditional recipes with a mission to create offbeat, exotic libations that challenge the palate and imagination. Its retro-themed taproom pays homage to the Swingin’ ’60s with records, decor, furniture, food and programming, part of The Brewery Collective assemblage of fine beers and brands in unique and original taprooms across Connecticut and Rhode Island. Velvet Libations beers offered include The Invaders, a Kveik NEIPA; A Nice Place to Visit, a Mai Tai Sour; Black Leather Jackets, a Kveik Lager; Nightmare at 20,000 Feet, a Wild Cherry Ale; Your Drive, a Radler; and The Whole Truth, a Flemish Red. Brands can now be found in the Price List section of the Connecticut Beverage Journal.
WOLCOTT, CT
rinewstoday.com

(Updated) Local electric rates to soar, be prepared – Rhode Island Energy

(See update to the original story at bottom of article) Issuing a press release with this title – “Rhode Island Energy Encourages Customers to Prepare Now for Significantly Higher Winter Electricity Supply Prices” – Rhode Island Energy, the new owner of National Grid, formerly New England Electric, residents of Rhode Island have been “forewarned” about electric costs for both businesses and residences. This announcement comes after several “welcome to Rhode Island” media opportunities where the company said they would administer electric grid resources more quickly, efficiently and economically. Others mention their promise not to raise rates for 3 years in their contract with the state.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
thebeveragejournal.com

Wine Wizards Welcomes Weekday Wines

Wine Wizards welcomed California Central Coast selections from Weekday Wines to its portfolio, now available in Rhode Island. The wine company offers lower-calorie, lower-alcohol wines, founded by Branford, Connecticut-based husband-and-wife team Ryan and Justine Whalen. Made from sustainably grown California grapes, each varietal offers 9% ABV and just 80 calories per 5-ounce serving, with zero added sugar or flavor enhancers. Debut wines include Weekday Wines Pinot Noir Sonoma County 2020 from the cool climate of the Sonoma Coast, aged in French Oak to develop a full flavor and smooth finish, and Weekday Wines Pinot Noir Rosé Monterey County 2021, featuring fresh aromas of strawberry, citrus and lemon peel for a refreshing and smooth dry rosé with bright acidity that balances sweetness. The Whalens were inspired to start their wine company after seeking out lower-alcohol wines and launched during the pandemic in May 2020.
BRANFORD, CT
ABC6.com

Rhode Island Department of Health closes two beaches

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health closed down two beaches on Friday to swimming. The Department of Health said the Surfer’s Rock Area at Sachuest Point Beach in Middletown and Hazard’s Beach in Newport have high bacteria levels. RIDOH will continue to monitor...
GoLocalProv

RI DEM Issues Warning for Atlantic Bay Nettle Jellyfish in RI Waters

The RI Department of Environmental Management (RIDEM)is warning swimmers about the dangers of jellyfish in Rhode Island waters, especially in the Charlestown waters. Please be advised — DEM's Division of Marine Fisheries Biologists have been monitoring a high abundance of Atlantic Bay Nettle Jellyfish in Ninigret Pond in Charlestown.
CHARLESTOWN, RI
ABC6.com

No-contact advisory placed on 1 reservoir and 2 ponds

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management placed a no-contact advisory on two ponds and one reservoir Friday. The Department of Health and DEM said that Slack Reservoir in Smithfield, Mashapaug Pond and Roger Williams Park Pond in...
PROVIDENCE, RI
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
mybackyardnews.com

RI VETERANS’ PENSION BILL SIGNED INTO LAW

Veterans pension tax exemption highlighted, and several veterans’ bills signed into law. From the left: Erik Wallin, Executive Director of Operation Stand Down Rhode Island, Rep. Karen Alzate, Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio, Sen. Walter S. Felag, Governor Daniel McKee, Rep. John G. Edwards, Rep. Samuel A. Azzinaro, Rep. Joseph J. Solomon, Jr., Sen. Roger A. Picard, Sen. Frank Lombardo and Rep. Gregory J. Costantino join veterans and advocates at a ceremonial bill signing held at Operation Stand Down RI in Johnston.
JOHNSTON, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Rhode Island

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC6.com

ISO New England: Power grid prepared for continued heat

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — ISO New England said Friday that the power grid is prepared for the continued heat wave. Matthew Kakley, a spokesman for the company, said that they expect to have the resources to meet the energy needs of Rhode Islanders in the coming days. “In the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
GoLocalProv

Meet the 18-Year-Old Who is Running for Governor of Rhode Island

Zach Hurwitz wants to be Governor of Rhode Island. At just 18 years of age, he is legally allowed to run for the office. Now, it appears he is on the path to be on the ballot in November as an independent candidate. The Saunderstown resident gathered 1.112 validated signatures...
POLITICS
Turnto10.com

House of Hope provides 5,000 free showers for the homeless

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — House of Hope’s “Shower to Empower” has provided more than 5,000 free showers to the homeless, but some are still concerned not enough is being done. "There's no cake. There's no balloons. There's no candles to blow out. We sadly live in...
PROVIDENCE, RI

