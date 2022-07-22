13 Celebs Who Were Turned Down For Roles Because They Were "Too Ugly" And 8 That Were Turned Down For Being "Too Pretty"

Related
Ben Affleck Fell Asleep On A Boat With Jennifer Lopez And It's A+ Meme Material
Me in college during any math class...
Here 11 Popular Misconceptions And Myths That I Guarantee You Had Absolutely No Idea Were Made Up, But I'll Be Impressed If You Did
Apparently, the Titanic wasn't actually referred to as "unsinkable" until after it had sunk.
The First "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Trailer Just Dropped At San Diego Comic-Con, And I'm Crying Already
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will honor Chadwick Boseman's legacy, and it already looks like I'll need an entire box of tissues.
"They Can Admit To Changing Their Mind": People Reveal Subtle Signs That Someone Is Really, Really Smart
"It's a form of code-switching, and a clear indicator that someone is both socially and conceptually intelligent."
21 Fan Reactions That Sum Up The Shocking Season 2 Opener Of "American Horror Stories"
Get ready for a new set of nightmares.
19 Seriously Funny Parents Who Have Failed Before No Doubt, But Never, Ever Like This
They were NOT expecting their days to go like this.
Regé-Jean Page Says His "Bridgerton" Character Lived Happily Ever After And They're "Not Gonna Touch That"
"The fact that we had this beautiful redemption arc is what feels so good about him."
17 TV Plot Twists From 2022 So Far That Viewers Didn't See Coming In A Million Years
I still have so many questions about Yellowjackets.
Did You Spot These 10 Differences The Show "The Boys" Made From The Comic Book?
From Herogasm to Soldier Boy, there have definitely been some significant changes.
The 10 Scariest Moments From Jordan Peele's "Nope"
This movie is a horror miracle, and not the bad kind.
17 Times People Celebrated A Little Too Early, Resulting In Failure And Embarrassment
You'll cringe or laugh or both.
"You Were Never Even A Player": People Are Sharing The Most Chilling TV And Movie Villain Quotes
Shockingly, only one of these came from Ramsay Bolton.
"The Sandman" Trailer Is Here, And We Have Our First Perfect Look At Gwendoline Christie As Lucifer
The Sandman trailer played at Comic-Con, and I will be talking about Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer for days.
28 Reactions To "Wakanda Forever" That Prove It Might Be The Best MCU Film Yet
Representation matters.
Dwayne Johnson Discussed What It Was Like Bringing "Black Adam" To Comic-Con 2022 And How Excited He Is For The Film
Dwayne Johnson explained how Black Adam became a labor of love alongside director Jaume Collet-Serra.
