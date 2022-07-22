Flood Watch issued for East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 15:02:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-25 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Eastern Las Animas County; Lamar Vicinity, Prowers County; Las Animas Vicinity, Bent County; Springfield Vicinity, Baca County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Prowers, northwestern Baca, east central Las Animas and southeastern Bent Counties through 400 PM MDT At 308 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking scattered strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 16 miles north of Kim to 19 miles west of Two Buttes Reservoir to 6 miles south of Pritchett. Movement was north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Springfield and Pritchett. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

BACA COUNTY, CO ・ 2 HOURS AGO