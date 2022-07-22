ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jordan Waddy charged in connection with Lodo police shooting

By Jennifer McRae
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 4 days ago

Jordan Waddy charged in connection with shooting involving police in Lodo 00:34

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann charged a man on Friday who was involved in an altercation in Lodo last weekend that resulted in shots fired by Denver police officers. Jordan Waddy has been charged with three counts of possession of a weapon by a previous offender and one count of third-degree assault.

Denver police have stated that Waddy, 21, pointed a gun at officers early Sunday morning after the bars closed and people poured out into the street.

It began when police said that Waddy was in an altercation with other individuals at 20th and Larimer Street around 1:30 a.m. July 17. Officers approached Waddy whom they suspected of having a gun in his front pocket.

Division Chief Thomas says the armed suspect "posed a significant threat" so officers fired their weapons.

Several officers fired at Waddy, injuring him. Police also stated that five other people, three women and two men, were injured as a result of officers' gunfire. Officers recovered a loaded firearm from the scene and said in a previous statement that he apparently did not fire his weapon.

In a media release, Denver police pointed out that any number of the injuries could be the "indirect" result of the shooting, such as ricochets or shrapnel.

An independent monitor outside of DPD will investigate the shooting. The OIM will provide its own independent assessment of the investigation into whether officers violated any policies, and if changes to DPD policy or training could help prevent a similar incident in the future.

Waddy, meanwhile, has five prior criminal cases on his arrest record, per a search of online criminal records. This includes an arrest in Aurora for 1st Degree Murder which was pleaded down to aggravated robbery charges after investigators determined he did not shoot the victim and cooperated with investigators. The judge suspended a prison sentence in favor of sending Waddy to a youth offender program. Waddy was 18 years old at the time of sentencing.

J'hon Sebby
4d ago

Waddy should be held civilly liable for for his wonton and careless disregard for the safety of others in a law suit by the injured victims. I mean he started it all, right?

