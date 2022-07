Making the Cut season two winner Andrea Pitter’s collections were punctuated with statement-making prints and silhouettes — but for her newest co-brand with Amazon Fashion, the designer is going solid-hued and minimalist. Now available online, Terea by Andrea Pitter is the newest size-inclusive and affordable line from the Pantora founder. Priced from $48 to $100, the collection comprises effortless day-to-night essentials in desert-inspired hues (think adobe, sage green, sand, lemon and black) and in sizes XXS to 5X.More from The Hollywood ReporterHere's How to Copy Mabel Mora's Effortless Makeup in 'Only Murders in the Building'Army: BTS and Casetify's Latest Tech Accessories...

THEATER & DANCE ・ 19 MINUTES AGO