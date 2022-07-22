ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Stripes Employee Assaulted by Robber (Former Employee?)

By Luke Matsik
B93
B93
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

An employee of a local Stripes Convenience Store was assaulted during a robbery by what may have been a former employee. KAMC News reports that Lubbock Police responded to the Stripes in...

b93.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCBD

Man injures LPD officer in crash, now indicted

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - James Cottrell Smith was indicted on two charges involving a crash with a Lubbock Police Department officer. Smith was indicted on July 26 on the following charges:. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Failure to stop and render aid. On June 20, LPD officer Reagan Southard’s...
LUBBOCK, TX
seminolesentinel.com

Wreck Victim Later Dies in Hospital

On July 21, Roswell resident Faustino Garcia died from injuries sustained in a collision occurring July 13 on State Highway 214, one mile south of Denver City. Garcia was taken by ambulance to UMC in Lubbock after the crash and remained there until he died eight days later. He was pronounced dead by Nurse Practitioner Charlotte Harris. Also involved in the wreck, but uninjured, was Jesus Also…
DENVER CITY, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Burglary at Joyland, suspects caught on camera

LUBBOCK, Texas— Joyland was the victim of a burglary just after 11:00 p.m. on Thursday. According to the police report, three suspects entered the amusement and began to vandalize the “Dippin Dots” kiosk. The suspects made their way to the “Jimmy’s” concession stand and stole candy.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Lubbock, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Lubbock, TX
everythinglubbock.com

“Blessed to be alive:” Family in need after car crashes into apartment

LUBBOCK, Texas — A woman at Madison Park Apartments says she is “blessed to be alive” after a car smashed through her bedroom wall early Sunday morning. “It was about one o’clock in the morning. I turn to the window, and all I see is lights and a car crashing through my bedroom window,” Joyce Nelson, 56, said. “I actually got hit in the head with a two-by-four. The windowpane landed on my body.”
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Vehicle crashes into apartment building at Madison Park

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to reports of a vehicle crashing into an apartment building at Madison Park Apartments in north Lubbock. A man and a woman were in the vehicle. The woman, who appeared to be driving, struck at least one car in the parking lot and an apartment building.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Evacuation ordered after gas line cut in North Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One home has been evacuated and neighboring homes are being checked near North Detroit Ave. and Bates Street. The 2″ gas line was cut just before 3:30 p.m. The home affected is in the 2900 block of Bates Street. Lubbock Fire and Rescue is on...
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robber#Violent Crime#Kamc News#Lubbock Police
fox34.com

West Texas family killed in New Mexico flash flood, mudslide

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Hale County, Texas family is grieving after three of their family members were killed in flash flooding in New Mexico on Thursday, July 21. Jane Cummings, 62, from Hale Center, and her mother, 84-year-old Betty Greenhaw, from Cotton Center were found dead in the Tecolote Creek channel near Las Vegas.
HALE COUNTY, TX
Texas Observer

West Texas Town Comes Out for Drag Queens

On a recent Sunday morning, Destiny Adams arrived to work at Tumbleweed + Sage Coffeehouse at the crack of dawn. In a few hours, Adams would be hosting a Pride event featuring the first-ever drag queen story time in her small, conservative town of Wolfforth, a suburb of Lubbock with a population under 6,000.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Nicole Goin pleads guilty to helping her husband die by suicide

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After five years, a Lubbock woman has pleaded guilty to helping her husband die by suicide. Nicole Goin pleaded guilty to that state jail felony on Friday morning. She admits to giving Matthew Goin an overdose of sedatives, including over-the-counter drugs and a prescription, as part...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Ring Bar Ranch, LLC Relocates To A New Lubbock Location

Back in December 2021, I told y'all about this new place that opened up that raises registered Black Angus cattle for your seed stock and commercial cattle operations and how you can buy fresh-cut meat to cook. Ring Bar Ranch, LLC raises their own Black Angus locally in Lubbock, with...
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
San Angelo LIVE!

Two Lubbock Teens Dead After Late Night Shooting

LUBBOCK – Two teenagers were killed in a shooting in East Lubbock late last night. In information released by the Lubbock Police Department, the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is seeking the public’s help after a shooting in the 2200 block of East 10th Street left two people dead. At 10:49 p.m., Lubbock Police responded to the 2200 block of East 10th Street for a report of shots fired. Once on scene, located two teenagers,18-year-old Elijah Trevino and 17-year-old Damion Garcia, who had been shot. Officers immediately rendered first aid to the individuals who were then transported by EMS…
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

A look at Spur, the ‘tiny house-friendly town’

SPUR, Texas (KCBD) - Spur is about 70 miles east of Lubbock on Highway 70 in Dickens County. There are 863 residents, according to the 2020 Census. Charles Jones founded the townsite in 1909 on ranch land named after the Espuela, or Spur, Land and Cattle Company. In 2014, Spur proclaimed itself the nation’s first “tiny house-friendly town.” City regulations are friendly to those structures and the tiny house lifestyle.
SPUR, TX
B93

B93

Midland, TX
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

B93 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://b93.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy