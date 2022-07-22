Stripes Employee Assaulted by Robber (Former Employee?)

LUBBOCK – Two teenagers were killed in a shooting in East Lubbock late last night. In information released by the Lubbock Police Department, the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is seeking the public’s help after a shooting in the 2200 block of East 10th Street left two people dead. At 10:49 p.m., Lubbock Police responded to the 2200 block of East 10th Street for a report of shots fired. Once on scene, located two teenagers,18-year-old Elijah Trevino and 17-year-old Damion Garcia, who had been shot. Officers immediately rendered first aid to the individuals who were then transported by EMS…

