POLK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE RECOVERS BODY FOUND IN SPRING LAKE

Sister Lorraine Kraft died on July 22, 2022, at Villa Saint Vincent, Crookston. Sister Lorraine was born on May 10, 1933, near Fisher, MN, the third of 15 children and the oldest daughter of Elizabeth (Wald) and Joseph Kraft. When she was a young child, the family moved to Pontiac, MI, where she started school at Saint Michael’s. They then moved to Karlsruhe, ND, and back to the Fisher area. Sister Lorraine appreciated her German-Russian heritage and took joy in cooking some of the ethnic foods she learned from her mother. However, one of her greatest joys was traveling with Sisters Cathi Merck and Anita Whalen and their family to Alsace-Lorraine and Ukraine to trace their family heritage, which, coincidentally, was the same as hers.

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO