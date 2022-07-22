ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, MN

POLK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE RECOVERS BODY FOUND IN SPRING LAKE

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday, July 21, at approximately 9:11 a.m., the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Essentia...

ARREST/FIRE REPORT- JULY 26, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Shawn Adam Hedlund, 44, of McIntosh, for 3rd-Degree DUI. Terrance Richard Conlon, 42, of Grand Forks, for 1st-Degree DUI.
GRAND FORKS, ND
65-year-old man found dead in Polk County

NEAR LENGBY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - An autopsy is underway after a Fosston man was found dead in Polk County. His body was found on Thursday, July 21, in Spring Lake near Lengby, MN. The Sheriff’s Office identified him as 65-year-old Raymond Larson. No foul play is suspected.
POLK COUNTY, MN
Missing man found dead in northern Minnesota

(Bemidji, MN)--Authorities in northern Minnesota report that a missing Bemidji-area man has been found dead. The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office led a search for 21-year-old Logan Roy Wednesday morning and discovered his body about three quarters of a mile from his home in Maple Ridge Township. He was last seen walking on Highway 89 Sunday evening. The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office will determine Roy’s official cause of death.
BEMIDJI, MN
HIGH STORM WINDS AND TREE ISSUES KNOCK OUT POWER FOR PEOPLE IN CROOKSTON

Several areas in Crookston reported having no power in multiple parts of the town. The Otter Tail Power Company reported that the issue was due to multiple tree issues tangling and taking out wires during the storm on Friday night and into Saturday morning. Numerous tree branches and limbs took out and broke several cross-arms and downed a few conductors, which caused the outage. Otter Tail electric crews were out and restored the lines and power by 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 23.
CROOKSTON, MN
JoAnne Stainbrook Schroeder – Notice of Passing

JoAnne Stainbrook Schroeder, 60, of Jamestown, ND, and a Crookston, MN native, passed away at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo after an extended illness. A private family Mass will be held at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception at a later date. The Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
CROOKSTON, MN
North Dakota Highway Patrol shoots man after pursuit

FARGO, N.D. -- The North Dakota Highway Patrol shot a man after he allegedly led them on a high-speed chase on an interstate highway Tuesday evening. The 28-year-old was hospitalized and is expected to survive, according to the Fargo Police Department. The department said it received reports of a man...
FARGO, ND
Fargo Man Facing Additional Charges

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – More charges have been filed against the man involved in two crashes, including one with a motorcycle that left a man with serious injuries. He was later shot by a State Trooper in Fargo on July 19th. 28-year-old Maichael Yousa is charged with attempted murder,...
FARGO, ND
Ralph Chandler – Obit

Ralph L. Chandler, 98, Shelly, MN passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Viking Manor Nursing Home in Ulen, MN. Ralph Linden Chandler was born on a farm in rural Caledonia, North Dakota on August 9, 1923. He was one of five sons of Arthur and Mary Chandler who also had one daughter. Ralph went to school in Caledonia through the eighth grade. He then worked on his family’s farm and other farms in the area.
SHELLY, MN
BULLETIN BOARD- JULY 26, 2022

The Crookston Home Delivered Meals will be delivered by the Crookston Eagles Auxiliary on the week of July 25-29. The Crookston Community Theater will have cast tryouts for their “Love Letters” by A. R. Gurney production on tonight, at 7:00 p.m. at the Golden Link. A mature cast of one male and one female is needed. Rehearsals will be from August 1 to the 10 and performances will be Thursday through Sunday, August 11 to the 14 at 7:30 p.m. at the Golden Link.
PFIZER
Sister Lorraine Kraft – Obit

Sister Lorraine Kraft died on July 22, 2022, at Villa Saint Vincent, Crookston. Sister Lorraine was born on May 10, 1933, near Fisher, MN, the third of 15 children and the oldest daughter of Elizabeth (Wald) and Joseph Kraft. When she was a young child, the family moved to Pontiac, MI, where she started school at Saint Michael’s. They then moved to Karlsruhe, ND, and back to the Fisher area. Sister Lorraine appreciated her German-Russian heritage and took joy in cooking some of the ethnic foods she learned from her mother. However, one of her greatest joys was traveling with Sisters Cathi Merck and Anita Whalen and their family to Alsace-Lorraine and Ukraine to trace their family heritage, which, coincidentally, was the same as hers.
CROOKSTON, MN
THE MINNESOTA DEPARTMENT OF VETERAN’S AFFAIRS AND POLK COUNTY VETERAN’S SERVICE CENTER IS OFFERING POST-9/11 VETERAN SERVICE BONUSES TO ELIGIBLE VETERANS

The 2022 Polk County Veteran’s Service Center and the Minnesota Department of Veteran’s Affairs (MDVA) are now offering a post-9/11 Veteran Service Bonus to eligible Veterans that are currently serving service members or a part of Veterans’ beneficiaries. The service bonus comes in three award levels and is available until the end of June 2024 or until the funds have been exhausted, with the payments being processed on the week of July 25.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sheriff: Body recovered from Lake Bemidji

BEMIDJI, Minn. -- Authorities in northern Minnesota say a body was pulled from Lake Bemidji Wednesday afternoon.According to the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office, a Minnesota DNR biologist who was working on the lake found the body near Lake Boulevard, which is on the southwest side of the lake. When deputies responded, they located the body of a male individual and pulled the body from the lake. There were no obvious signs of trauma, the sheriff's office said. Deputies also found clothing and personal items on the shore near where the body was located. The body was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for autopsy and identification.-For anyone who may be struggling right now, please know help is available.You can call or text the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 24 hours a day, seven days a week.Text 741-741 or call 1-800-273-8255.
BEMIDJI, MN
AFFIDAVITS OF CANDIDACRY FOR CROOKSTON CITY COUNCIL AND PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD GENERAL ELECTION WILL BE ACCEPTED FROM AUGUST 2 TO THE 16

With the summer reaching its second half and many places preparing for fall, the Crookston City Council and Crookston School District School Board are preparing for the General Election scheduled for Tuesday, November 8. With these upcoming elections, several City Council and School Board members are reaching the end of their terms, opening the filing period for new candidates that wish to run for the positions or offices.
CROOKSTON, MN
Nearly $14k Taken in Self-Checkout Scheme

A Wisconsin woman faces several counts of felony theft after allegedly taking thousands dollars in items from Walmart in Thief River Falls. Luptina Werre, 37, is accused of taking a total of $14,352.74 on five separate incidents, from Walmart from May 28th to July 6th. According to the criminal complaint,...
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN

