ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

FCC orders phone companies to block auto warranty robocalls

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Chloe Folmar
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KC4fa_0gpNDYwY00

( The Hill ) – The Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) Robocall Response Team announced on Thursday that the agency’s Enforcement Bureau has ordered phone companies to block scam robocalls promoting auto warranties.

“We are not going to tolerate robocall scammers or those that help make their scams possible,” FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in a statement . “Consumers are out of patience and I’m right there with them.”

The robocalls are originating from Roy Cox Jr., Aaron Michael Jones, their Sumco Panama companies and other international associates, the FCC’s Robocall Response Team said in a press release.

Salmonella cases reported in nearly a dozen states linked to small turtles, CDC says

All U.S. voice services providers must “take all necessary steps to avoid carrying this robocall traffic” or regularly report ways they are mitigating the traffic to the FCC, the release said.

“Now that U.S. voice service providers know the individuals and entities associated with this scheme, the Enforcement Bureau will closely monitor voice service providers’ compliance with this order and take appropriate enforcement action as necessary,” said Acting FCC Enforcement Bureau Chief Loyaan Egal in a statement.

The robocall scam campaign is being investigated by the FCC’s Enforcement Bureau and is the subject of a lawsuit by the Ohio attorney general, according to the release.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Body found along road in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a body was found early Sunday morning along the road in Greenville County. Deputies responded to Worth Street near Palmetto Avenue shortly after 1 a.m. Upon arrival, they found a body lying in the road unresponsive. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has not identified […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WNCT

Arrests made after two killed in three separate Kinston shootings

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Kinston Police Department has arrested two people in connection to three shootings that happened there early Monday where two people were shot and killed. Officials said Ervin Lee Waters Jr. has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. He was taken into custody in Greenville with […]
KINSTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
WNCT

Deputy shot in leg in Sampson Co. in struggle with suspect

ROSEBORO, N.C. (AP) — Police say a sheriff’s deputy in North Carolina was shot in a struggle with a car-theft suspect. The Sampson County Sheriff’s Office tells Nexstar’s WNCN that the deputy was shot in the leg with her own service weapon during the struggle and is expected to recover.
ROSEBORO, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Rosenworcel
WNCT

Elliott given Pocono win after Hamlin, Busch disqualified

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — NASCAR stripped Denny Hamlin of his win at Pocono Raceway when his No. 11 Toyota failed inspection and was disqualified, awarding Chase Elliott the Cup Series victory. Joe Gibbs Racing had Hamlin’s car and runner-up Kyle Busch’s No. 18 Toyota both disqualified. Hamlin lost...
LONG POND, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robocalls#Cdc#Warranties#Sumco Panama#Robocall Response Team#The Enforcement Bureau#Fcc Enforcement Bureau#Nexstar Media Inc
WNCT

Two suspects wanted in Greenville carjacking

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville Police are investigating a carjacking that happened Saturday afternoon. GPD Public Information Officer Kristen Hunter told WNCT’s Erin Jenkins the incident happened around 1 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the Duck Thru at 14th Street and Charles Boulevard. The victim said two masked men approached, assaulted him and took off with his car.
GREENVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
FCC
WNCT

Hedgepeth family still optimistic despite setbacks

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Carnie Hedgepeth family remains optimistic about his progress despite some recent setbacks. In a Facebook post on Saturday, the family said Hedgepeth, the Beaufort County Emergency Services director, hasn’t spoken but “continues to open his eyes often, and for longer periods of time. He has also had several instances in which he moved his lips and mouth as if he were trying to speak.”
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

WNCT

28K+
Followers
18K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy