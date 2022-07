AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn Head Coach Bruce Pearl will host the inaugural Hoops for Hope AU camp on Friday, July 29 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Neville Arena. The mission of Hoops for Hope AU is threefold – to provide a fun, encouraging and positive activity for individuals with special needs and their families, while interacting with the men's basketball team and staff.

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO