New Neon Cactus owner has roots in West Lafayette

The return of the Neon Cactus, an iconic West Lafayette nightclub that closed in 2020, brings with it parts of another former campus staple.

Ethan Brown, the new owner of the Cactus, is the son of Bill and Angie Brown, who owned Jake’s Roadhouse, a campus bar that closed in 2018 because of the then-planned demolition of Chauncey Village.

Brown, who grew up watching his parents run Jake’s and worked in the kitchen area since he was 15, said the Cactus will be the sixth store he has owned since he was 18.

“I have a lot of experience with the restaurant, bar business,” Brown said. “This is what I've done my whole entire life.”

The Cactus presented an opportunity for him to return to where he grew up.

“I had been very much itching to get back to West Lafayette, back to my roots and things like that,” Brown said. “(Jake’s has) been closed for four years now. And the last four years, it's just left a big kind of void in us not being here at Purdue and not experiencing all the things like the football games and things like that. We're very, very excited to be back.”

Brown said that although he will own the Cactus, his parents will be “like advisers,” and that aspects of Jake’s will be incorporated into the Cactus.

“I look forward to bringing Jake's back and putting it into little aspects of the Neon Cactus, so there definitely will be a lot of Jake's flavor in here,” Brown said. “We're gonna have a big reveal on some things that we're gonna do in the future, possibly with some hot dogs and things like that.”

Brown said his first experiences with the Cactus came from watching Bruce Barker perform on Thursday nights.

“I had come here for many, many years as a customer,” Brown said. “Every Thursday I would be working at Jake's, and then I would get off early and try to come down and catch the end of Bruce's show. That's truly just an incredible experience to hear Bruce playing the piano bar. … He was one of my first phone calls that I made was trying to get Bruce Barker back into the bar here.”

Barker said on a recent Facebook live that he plans to play every Thursday night, as well as some home football games and during Grand Prix week, so long as they do not conflict with his kids’ schedules.

“I’m super excited for my chance to go back to the Cactus and finish up where I started,” Barker said during the Facebook Live.

Barker’s return to the Cactus on Sept. 8 will also be the return of the club itself.

“Bruce was extremely surprised when I reached out to him because he obviously never thought he was going to play at Purdue again after doing his retirement show at Where Else,” Brown said. “It took a little bit of convincing, but he never got to say goodbye to the Neon Cactus. It closed, and he wasn't able to do a farewell show. I think that was a big factor in him wanting to come back because then he can finish his career at a place where he started his career.”

Brown said as long as Barker wants to play at the Cactus, “he has a home here.”

Taking over the Cactus was something Brown had explored for a while.

“I've been watching this place now for about a year,” Brown said. “I've talked to the people that own the complex and we've come through several times and were looking at it. Then I finally just was able to pull the trigger on it and do it. … I think we'll be able to put together something here that no other place at Purdue has. I mean, it's the Neon Cactus. You can't beat the name. It's got a brand with it that we intend to bring back fully.”

"It just took a long time to really get my mind around that, yes, this is what I wanted to do with my life," he said. "It's a full commitment to being back here to run this store. This will take 90% of my time running this place.”

Brown said the Neon Cactus cups, a 32-ounce cup that, once bought, can be used to get drinks at the Cactus any time, will come back; he's talking with the manufacturer.

Brown said he is considering adding a country night with line dancing as a way to hearken back to the Cactus’ origin as a country bar with line dancing.

“We are trying to bring back a mechanical bull. There's some things with insurance, stuff like that, we’ve got to solve first," Brown said. “But we would definitely love to bring a mechanical bull in here."

Another target is to expand live performances.

“There is no other place like this in West Lafayette that can hold what we hold here, capacity wise, and do what we can do here with live entertainment,” he said.

Brown also said he plans to change some of the “stigmas” that surrounded the Neon Cactus.

Friday and Saturday were known as townie days, Brown said. “The college campus kids wouldn’t come down the hill on Fridays and Saturdays, and we're looking to change that so that college kids are welcome here every day that we’re open.”

Brown said the current plan is to be open Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m., as well as opening at 7 a.m. for Breakfast Club.

While it's been an problem at some of his other restaurants, Brown said he does not anticipate issues with hiring staff for the Cactus because of "the revolving door of students." He plans to hold open interviews once students return to campus and hire 75 to 100 staff.

Brown said he fielded a lot of calls and texts the day news broke of the Cactus’ return, many of which came from other local bar and restaurant owners in West Lafayette, who he knew from his time at Jake’s.