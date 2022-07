NORWALK — Nobody was injured in a one-vehicle accident Thursday afternoon in Norwalk.

Coletta Beck, 81, of Norwalk, pulled into the parking lot of Big and Small Treasures, 29 N. Hester St., according to reports.

The operator of car attempted to park near the building and hit the gas pedal instead of the brakes, causing the vehicle to lurch forward and strike the building.

Beck was issued a citation for the violation.