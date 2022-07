At least three people were injured in a collision between a personal watercraft and a boat on Smith Mountain Lake Thursday night. Todd Ohlerich, chief of the Smith Mountain Lake Marine Volunteer Fire Department, said members of his department, Moneta Fire Department, Moneta Rescue, Bedford County Fire and Rescue, Franklin County Public Safety and Scruggs Fire Department responded to a call about the collision at about 8 p.m. Thursday.

BEDFORD COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO