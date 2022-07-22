ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Who dies in police custody? Texas, California offer new tools to find out

 5 days ago

How many people die in our...

Journal Inquirer

CTtransit pulls electric fleet after bus fire

One day after officials touted the passage of the Connecticut Clean Air Act, including plans for thousands of electric vehicles to hit the road, one of the state-run electric buses caught on fire over the weekend. The blaze engulfed a CTtransit bus in a Hamden parking lot Saturday morning, sending...
HAMDEN, CT
Journal Inquirer

NJ woman sentenced to prison time for $400,000 GoFundMe scam

The New Jersey woman who concocted a story about a homeless man giving her his last $20 after she ran out of gas was sentenced last week to one year and one day in prison. Katelyn McClure, 32, previously pleaded guilty to one federal count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud for a GoFundMe scam that raised almost $400,000 from people who thought they were donating to a good Samaritan.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Journal Inquirer

Will CT be an early primary state for Democrats in 2024?

Connecticut Democrats are vying to hold their presidential primary earlier in 2024, an effort to play a more influential role in the process of selecting the nominee. But the state likely faces stiff regional competition, especially from New Hampshire, which is trying to maintain its first-in-the-nation primary status.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

Themis Klarides on WTNH

Attacks ramp up in CT GOP primary for U.S. Senate. But are voters tuned in?. Until recent escalating attacks on the front runner, Connecticut’s race for the Republican n…
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

CT loan program aimed at woman- and minority-owned businesses

The Department of Economic and Community Development has launched a $150 million lending program targeting small businesses and nonprofits in low-income and historically underserved communities as persistent stress of COVID-19 and new concerns of recession weigh on their minds. Starting Monday, businesses and nonprofits can apply online for low-interest loans,...
CONNECTICUT STATE

