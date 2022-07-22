Who dies in police custody? Texas, California offer new tools to find out

The New Jersey woman who concocted a story about a homeless man giving her his last $20 after she ran out of gas was sentenced last week to one year and one day in prison. Katelyn McClure, 32, previously pleaded guilty to one federal count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud for a GoFundMe scam that raised almost $400,000 from people who thought they were donating to a good Samaritan.

