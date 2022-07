Why it matters: For a first-gen device, Valve's Steam Deck is pretty flexible when it comes to DIY repairs and upgrades. Although Valve might not want you to do a boatload of tinkering, it is possible to upgrade the handheld's SSD without too much fuss. iFixit also sells a variety of replacement parts but these really only scratch the surface of what's possible. With a bit of imagination (and some quality-of-life compromises), it's possible to further build on Valve's vision as Linus Tech Tips recently demonstrated.

