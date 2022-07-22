LeRoy Barrick

Mildred Friauf, age 93, of St. Paul, Minnesota and formerly of Silver Lake, Minnesota passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at Our Lady of Peace in St. Paul. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at Faith Presbyterian Church in Silver Lake. A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at the church one hour prior to service. Interment will follow at Bohemian National Cemetery rural Silver Lake. The Maresh Funeral Home in Silver Lake is serving the family.

SILVER LAKE, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO