LeRoy Barrick

Bradly Edgar, age 80, of Bird Island, Minnesota, passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022, at his home. Memorial Service will be Saturday, July 30, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hector, Minnesota, with interment in Hector City Cemetery. Gathering of Family and Friends will be Friday, July 29, 2022, from 4:00-7:00 P.M. at Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Military Honors by the Carl O. Potter American Legion Post 135 of Hector.
Comments / 0