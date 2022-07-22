ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, MN

LeRoy Barrick

By Randy
 4 days ago

LeRoy Barrick, age 82, of Hutchinson, Minnesota, passed away...

Mildred Friauf

Mildred Friauf, age 93, of St. Paul, Minnesota and formerly of Silver Lake, Minnesota passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at Our Lady of Peace in St. Paul. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at Faith Presbyterian Church in Silver Lake. A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at the church one hour prior to service. Interment will follow at Bohemian National Cemetery rural Silver Lake. The Maresh Funeral Home in Silver Lake is serving the family.
SILVER LAKE, MN
Bradly Edgar

Bradly Edgar, age 80, of Bird Island, Minnesota, passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022, at his home. Memorial Service will be Saturday, July 30, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hector, Minnesota, with interment in Hector City Cemetery. Gathering of Family and Friends will be Friday, July 29, 2022, from 4:00-7:00 P.M. at Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Military Honors by the Carl O. Potter American Legion Post 135 of Hector.
BIRD ISLAND, MN
Priscilla “Percy” Hoof

Priscilla “Percy” Hoof, age 90, of Norwood Young America, Minnesota, passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at GlenField’s Living with Care in Glencoe, Minnesota. Funeral Service will be held Friday, July 29, 2022, 11:00 A.M. at Friedens United Church of Christ (County Line) in rural Norwood Young America, with interment following at the Ferguson Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, July 29, 2022, from 9:30 – 11:00 A.M., one and a half hours prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with the Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel in Norwood Young America.
NORWOOD YOUNG AMERICA, MN
Morning Devotional – In His Image

Your Tuesday morning devotional this week is presented by Pastor Brian Nehring of Christ the King Lutheran Church of Hutchinson and is presented by the Hutchinson Ecumenical Ministerial Association. Today’s devotional is entitled “In His Image.”
HUTCHINSON, MN
Fatal Kandiyohi County Crash

A Willmar woman died in a two-vehicle crash early Sunday morning west of New London. The State Patrol says 52-year-old Dalia Zuniga died at the scene. The Patrol says she was driving a vehicle that collided with another vehicle on Highway 71 in Lake Andrew Township just before 2:30am. A...
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
Hutchinson Man Injured in Motorcycle Crash

A Hutchinson man was injured in a motorcycle crash Sunday night north of Hutchinson. The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office says 19-year-old Ethan Johnston was transported to the hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries. The Sheriff’s Office says they responded to the crash in the area of County Road 7...
HUTCHINSON, MN
Glencoe Man Arrested After Confrontation in Meeker County

A Glencoe man was arrested after an incident involving a gun Sunday morning in Meeker County. At 2:19 a.m. the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office received a report of several vehicles doing burnouts on the road at the intersection of 215th Street and 575th Avenue in Greenleaf Township. Upon arrival,...
MEEKER COUNTY, MN
McLeod County Parks Survey

McLeod County is interested in knowing how people use the six McLeod County Parks. Officials say they’re also interested in suggestions for McLeod County Park improvement. In order to get information, they’re asking that you take and take and share their 2022 McLeod County Park Survey (click here).
MCLEOD COUNTY, MN
Investigation Launched After Hutchinson Man Found Dead in Vehicle

The Meeker County Sheriff’s Office initiated an investigation after a Hutchinson man was found dead in a vehicle parked alongside a road Monday morning. The man was identified as 39-year-old Jason Sutter. At just after 6am, the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a deceased male in a vehicle...
HUTCHINSON, MN
Amir Locke’s cousin sentenced in case that led to fatal raid

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The teenage cousin of Amir Locke was sentenced to more than 16 years for his role in a murder that prompted police to execute a no-knock warrant on the Minneapolis apartment where Locke was killed. Eighteen-year-old Mekhi Speed was sentenced Monday. He had pleaded guilty to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

