SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — On July 21, just before 11:00 p.m., Summit County Utah Search and Rescue located the body of 39-year-old Taylorsville resident Matthew Britton. Britton had been out paddle boarding at Rockport State Park with his dog earlier in the day when he and his dog fell off the paddle board. Several people witnessed the incident, and while the dog was wearing a life jacket, Britton was not. The dog made it safely to shore while Britton was unaccounted for, triggering a multi-agency search effort.

4 DAYS AGO