ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

FCC orders phone companies to block auto warranty robocalls

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Chloe Folmar
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jlyq6_0gpMXnEQ00

( The Hill ) – The Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) Robocall Response Team announced on Thursday that the agency’s Enforcement Bureau has ordered phone companies to block scam robocalls promoting auto warranties.

“We are not going to tolerate robocall scammers or those that help make their scams possible,” FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in a statement . “Consumers are out of patience and I’m right there with them.”

The robocalls are originating from Roy Cox Jr., Aaron Michael Jones, their Sumco Panama companies and other international associates, the FCC’s Robocall Response Team said in a press release.

PNM warns of phone scam where scammers threaten to shut off power

All U.S. voice services providers must “take all necessary steps to avoid carrying this robocall traffic” or regularly report ways they are mitigating the traffic to the FCC, the release said.

“Now that U.S. voice service providers know the individuals and entities associated with this scheme, the Enforcement Bureau will closely monitor voice service providers’ compliance with this order and take appropriate enforcement action as necessary,” said Acting FCC Enforcement Bureau Chief Loyaan Egal in a statement.

The robocall scam campaign is being investigated by the FCC’s Enforcement Bureau and is the subject of a lawsuit by the Ohio attorney general, according to the release.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Clovis Police: Victim shot by same person in two separate incidents

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say a suspect, accused in a shooting at the Clovis Apartments earlier this week, is accused of shooting the same victim before. Officials say 24-year-old Jesse Navarette was shot in the chest allegedly by 21-year-old Marcus Lewis. Police tried to stop him Thursday but he took off shooting at officers. His […]
CLOVIS, NM
KRQE News 13

Couple traveling through Albuquerque lose everything they own

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A couple making a cross-country move from Missouri to California will move into their new home without any of their stuff. Emily Butcher and Jesse Lamb are moving to Bakersfield because Lamb has been accepted into medical school. On Thursday, they rented a room in Albuquerque at the Ramada Plaza on Menaul near […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Rail Runner expanding service

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – After years of New Mexico residents asking for more service on the Rail Runner, it’s finally happening. Beginning Aug. 1, Rio Metro is adding two additional trains to the weekday and Saturday schedules. They hope the new schedule will help those not working a traditional nine-to-five workday. This means people can take shorter […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Albuquerque, NM
KRQE News 13

Video: Moments after DWI crash in Wagon Mound that killed 3

Warning: The video included with this story may be hard to watch NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Video has been released showing what happened after a violent DWI crash that killed a grandmother and two young girls in Wagon Mound. There was only one survivor after the driver rear-ended them at an estimated 85 miles per hour. The […]
WAGON MOUND, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe Police searching for man accused in shooting

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating 48-year-old Phillip J. Mestas. Police say Mestas is accused of pulling the trigger in a July 21 shooting near Water St. and West De Vargas St. Police say July 21, around 7:12 a.m. SFPD were called to the area […]
SANTA FE, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Rosenworcel
KRQE News 13

One teen dead, two injured in Roswell shooting

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The Roswell Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning. Police say three males were shot, leaving one dead. Officials say police responded to a call at the 1400 block of East Tilden Street around 2:50 a.m. Sunday morning. They say a 15-year-old male was found dead inside the residence. […]
ROSWELL, NM
KRQE News 13

Police respond problem apartment complex

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A problem apartment complex, that Albuquerque Police has responded to hundreds of times this year, was the scene of another shooting Saturday night. Forecast Continues Below. Local Sports: Santa Fe Little League All-Stars headed to SW Regional Championship. New Mexico: NMSP investigating fatal Rail Runner...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD bomb squad called near Albuquerque pool

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department bomb squad is investigating near the West Mesa Aquatic Center. Officials say they are checking a vehicle for any devices. KRQE News 13 crews are on the scene working on getting more information. News 13 will provide updates as they become...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robocalls#Warranties#Phone Companies#Sumco Panama#Robocall Response Team#Pnm#The Enforcement Bureau#Fcc Enforcement Bureau#Nexstar Media Inc
KRQE News 13

New details in downtown Albuquerque suspicious death

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating what they are saying is a suspicious death near Mountain and 1st St. They say people at a nearby business noticed a person laying near railroad tracks at 1324 1st St. Officers were sent to the location and discovered a female who was deceased at the scene. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

2 dead, 1 missing after flooding in San Miguel County

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Two people are dead and another missing after flooding in San Miguel County. The Cabo Lucero Volunteer Fire Department says it responded Thursday after a caller reported a truck had been swept away near Blue Haven Youth Camp west of Las Vegas. They found a truck with nobody inside. The bodies of […]
SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Identities released in fatal Rail Runner crash

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a double fatal crash involving the Rail Runner train and a vehicle on July 24. Officials say the crash occurred around 11:16 a.m. July 24, on NM-313 near milepost 15 by San Felipe Pueblo. NMSP has identified the two...
ACCIDENTS
KRQE News 13

Juvenile charged with murder in Clovis

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Clovis Police Department has charged a juvenile in the murder of 22-year-old Victor Davila and the shootings of two other women. Just before 1 a.m. on July 9, Clovis police officers were sent to the 900 block of Connelly because of shots being fired. While they were responding, a second call came in about a vehicle crash in the same area. When they arrived, officers found Davila inside a truck and they say it appears he died after being shot and crashing. Rebecca Diaz-Ramirez and Janeth Ramirez were also found to have been shot. Police say they were not targeted as part of the shooting and were innocent bystanders.
CLOVIS, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
FCC
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque business owner expresses frustration after recent break-in

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Burglars hit another Albuquerque business and now the owner is out thousands of dollars. She says Albuquerque Police have only made things harder. The Southwest Makeup Institute, near Montgomery and Louisiana, is out roughly $30,000 after someone broke into the Northeast Heights business earlier this week. The owner of the shop, Noel […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Fatal Rail Runner crash, Suspected burglar killed, More storms, Unknown box returned, Lavender festival

Monday’s Top Stories Jason Momoa involved in collision with motorcyclist Average gas price falls to $4.54 per gallon Couple traveling through Albuquerque lose everything they own Santa Fe Little League All-Stars headed to SW Regional Championship Construction to begin in UNM area Albuquerque woman celebrates 60th birthday by running marathon Taiwan holds drills amid Pelosi […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in New Mexico

(Stacker) – The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

28K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy