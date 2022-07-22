Naz’s Halal Food coming soon to White Marsh Plaza

NOTTINGHAM, MD—The local food truck event lineups for the week of July 25 have been announced. White Marsh VFC Food Truck Tuesdays WMVFC’s Food Truck Tuesdays will be held 4 – 8 p.m. every Tuesday. The lineup for Tuesday, July 26 is as follows: Bmore Mojo Food Truck TastyMaryland Taco Bar Food Truck Love.Crust.Pizza Justlike Home Foodtruck Don’s Dogs Mr. …
