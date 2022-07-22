ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Marsh, MD

Naz’s Halal Food coming soon to White Marsh Plaza

By Chris Montcalmo
Nottingham MD
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article—— NOTTINGHAM, MD—A new restaurant will soon be opening in White Marsh Plaza. Federal Realty has announced that Naz’s Halal Food will soon be coming to the popular shopping strip. Back in 2009, Naz’s Halal...

www.nottinghammd.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NottinghamMD.com

FOOD TRUCKS: Perry Hall, White Marsh, Rosedale, Long Green lineups for week of July 25 announced

NOTTINGHAM, MD—The local food truck event lineups for the week of July 25 have been announced. White Marsh VFC Food Truck Tuesdays WMVFC’s Food Truck Tuesdays will be held 4 – 8 p.m. every Tuesday. The lineup for Tuesday, July 26 is as follows: Bmore Mojo Food Truck TastyMaryland Taco Bar Food Truck Love.Crust.Pizza Justlike Home Foodtruck Don’s Dogs Mr. … Continue reading "FOOD TRUCKS: Perry Hall, White Marsh, Rosedale, Long Green lineups for week of July 25 announced" The post FOOD TRUCKS: Perry Hall, White Marsh, Rosedale, Long Green lineups for week of July 25 announced appeared first on Nottingham MD.
WHITE MARSH, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Hot House: A Tale of Two Houses — Country House and City House

“Country house”: 10100 Falls Rd, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093. “City house”: 5 Paddington Ct, Baltimore, MD 21212. What: I couldn’t make up my mind which house to write about this week, so as I was. deciding, I realized that they had one main thing in common: they...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
White Marsh, MD
City
Nottingham, MD
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
Local
Maryland Food & Drinks
Nottingham, MD
Lifestyle
Local
Maryland Restaurants
Nottingham MD

Councilman Marks: Improvements under way at Parkville, Perry Hall, White Marsh libraries

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Baltimore County Councilman David Marks on Monday announced that improvements have been made to multiple public libraries across northeastern Baltimore County, with further improvements to come. The Parkville-Carney Public Library has completed an ADA accommodated sidewalk and is currently formulating estimates to repave and re-stripe the parking lot.
PERRY HALL, MD
multihousingnews.com

Armada Hoffler Sells Maryland Property for $150M

This deal was part of the REIT’s recent $200 million disposition plan for noncore assets. Armada Hoffler has sold The Residences at Annapolis Junction, a 416-unit suburban mid-rise apartment community in Howard County, Md., for $150 million as part of the REIT’s plan to dispose of up to $200 million in non-core assets.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Food Truck#New York City#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#White Marsh Plaza#Grand Opening#M Original#Naz S Halal Food
Wbaltv.com

2 injured in Fells Point parking garage explosion, fire officials say

Two people were injured Wednesday afternoon in a parking garage explosion in Fells Point, Baltimore City fire officials said. Baltimore City Fire Chief Roman Clark told 11 News a work van exploded just before 3 p.m. on the third floor of a five-story parking garage in the 800 block of South Caroline Street.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Eye On Annapolis

Motel Guest Bound in Bathroom, Robbed at Gunpoint

The Anne Arundel County Police are searching for three black males that broke into a Brooklyn Park motel room, and bound and robbed the guest at gunpoint. On July 26, 2022, at approximately 2:15 pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a report of a robbery that just occurred at the Park Plaza Motel at 4900 Ritchie Highway in Brooklyn.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Police searching for missing Rosedale man

——— ROSEDALE, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing Rosedale man. Jerrold Stitt III, 36, is 5’9″ tall and weighs roughly 260 pounds. He was last seen at 2 p.m. on Tuesday in the area of Franklin Square Drive. He was last seen...
ROSEDALE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Crash prompts lane closures on I-695 outer loop in Essex

BALTIMORE (WJZ) -- A crash involving two vehicles has prompted multiple lane closures Tuesday morning on I-695 in Essex, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation. The right three lanes of the outer loop are closed prior to exit 38, which goes to MD 150 Eastern Ave. According to WJZ traffic reporter Kristy Breslin, the crash involves an overturned vehicle. No injuries have been confirmed. Stay with WJZ on this developing story. 
ESSEX, MD
WTOP

Anne Arundel Co.’s executive asks schools to delay shift in start times

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman says a change in school start times that’s about to take effect for the upcoming academic year should be delayed. According to the change set to take effect Aug. 29, elementary schools will shift their bell schedule to begin between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m.; middle schools to between 8:30 a.m. and 9:15 a.m.; and high schools to 8:30 a.m.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy