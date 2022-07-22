ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madden NFL 23: Ratings for every Bears player

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UZUQV_0gpMVgYP00

Madden NFL 23 has officially unveiled their ratings ahead of the 2022 season.

Chicago earned an overall team rating of 78, which wasn’t the worst but also was far from adequate. The Bears are tied with the Lions for the sixth-worst rating ahead of the Falcons, Jaguars, Seahawks, Giants and Texans.

When breaking it down by unit, Chicago’s special teams led the way at 76 with the defense not far behind at 75. The Bears offense received a 69 overall rating.

Here’s a look at the rating for each Bears player:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PZnEV_0gpMVgYP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ODjbK_0gpMVgYP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=177TyJ_0gpMVgYP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pMG03_0gpMVgYP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WUKQj_0gpMVgYP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3clp5L_0gpMVgYP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AUmDX_0gpMVgYP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yR5wN_0gpMVgYP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02eudF_0gpMVgYP00
Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yF0Jl_0gpMVgYP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IFWz3_0gpMVgYP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vxNjD_0gpMVgYP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rM0X3_0gpMVgYP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GEYUd_0gpMVgYP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Upcwi_0gpMVgYP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1otTrw_0gpMVgYP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qaN0R_0gpMVgYP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kEZcu_0gpMVgYP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LoUBj_0gpMVgYP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PVtDY_0gpMVgYP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15vOa1_0gpMVgYP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DlzdL_0gpMVgYP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01srVh_0gpMVgYP00
Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TUeYt_0gpMVgYP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y0C9s_0gpMVgYP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WcTmo_0gpMVgYP00
AP/ Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lh6aY_0gpMVgYP00
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JglrL_0gpMVgYP00
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45c3e3_0gpMVgYP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kUH4V_0gpMVgYP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JuDhD_0gpMVgYP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q9Olr_0gpMVgYP00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VyIid_0gpMVgYP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mWt1A_0gpMVgYP00
Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BLamX_0gpMVgYP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MCS4l_0gpMVgYP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YVZ2k_0gpMVgYP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38x5At_0gpMVgYP00
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NmCXj_0gpMVgYP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G2VMo_0gpMVgYP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uFLkq_0gpMVgYP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bYbdL_0gpMVgYP00
Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e8x5V_0gpMVgYP00
Steven Branscombe/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pYH1J_0gpMVgYP00
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M8hP8_0gpMVgYP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ekrsB_0gpMVgYP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VheVX_0gpMVgYP00
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LjvaA_0gpMVgYP00
Eileen T. Meslar-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ho4Ye_0gpMVgYP00
Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x22Hu_0gpMVgYP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ew6B_0gpMVgYP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Ysyq_0gpMVgYP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f3pam_0gpMVgYP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sASBY_0gpMVgYP00
Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PidRD_0gpMVgYP00
© Caylor Arnold-USA TODAY Sports

