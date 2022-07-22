Madden NFL 23: Ratings for every Bears player

Madden NFL 23 has officially unveiled their ratings ahead of the 2022 season.

Chicago earned an overall team rating of 78, which wasn’t the worst but also was far from adequate. The Bears are tied with the Lions for the sixth-worst rating ahead of the Falcons, Jaguars, Seahawks, Giants and Texans.

When breaking it down by unit, Chicago’s special teams led the way at 76 with the defense not far behind at 75. The Bears offense received a 69 overall rating.

Here’s a look at the rating for each Bears player:

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

AP/ Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Steven Branscombe/Getty Images

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Eileen T. Meslar-USA TODAY Sports

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports