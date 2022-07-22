ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brad Pitt Has Gotten Several Tattoos Over the Years! See Photos, Learn the Meanings Behind His Ink

By Elisabeth McGowan
 5 days ago
Once upon a time … of tattoos! Brad Pitt has built an extensive tattoo collection over the years of his career, but fans have only started noticing most of them recently. The Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood actor stepped out on the red carpet in July 2022 to promote his action film Bullet Train, and he showed off a mysterious leg design.

Since Brad was wearing a skirt for the premiere, fans got a glimpse at the designs on both of his legs: a rhinoceros on the right and a human skull on the left. Aside from that, the Fight Club star received some ink in the past in honor of his now-ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

On one of his biceps, the Academy Award winner got a quote by poet Rumi inked with his Mr. and Mrs. Smith costar in 2014, which reads, “There exists a field, beyond all notions of right and wrong. I will meet you there.”

He also received a stomach tattoo as a nod to Angie’s birthday as well as an inscription of her and their children’s initials on his right forearm. The former couple share six kids together: Shiloh, Zahara, Maddox, Pax and twins Vivienne and Knox Jolie-Pitt.

Although Angie is mostly seen with their children out and about, Brad hasn’t been spotted with them as much likely due to their ongoing custody battle. However, he reportedly flew out to Italy to spend some time with them in July 2022.

“Despite the ongoing custody battle between Brad and Angelina, he does spend time with the kids, but in a private setting,” a source exclusively told Life & Style that month.

While he prioritizes his children, Brad has also spoken about the trajectory of his acting career. In an interview for GQ’s July 2022 cover issue, the Se7en actor revealed he was “on [his] last leg” in showbiz, noting he was think about how he would manage “this last semester or trimester” in the spotlight.

“Out here in California, there’s a lot of talk about ‘being your authentic self,’” Brad added in his interview. “It would plague me, what does ‘authentic’ mean? [For me] it was getting to a place of acknowledging those deep scars that we carry.”

While the Plan B Entertainment production company founder opened up about embracing his true self, it appears his tattoos could offer fans some insight into his creativity.

Scroll through the gallery to see photos and the meanings behind Brad’s tattoos!

